WPBL Draft: Round One Sets the Foundation for a New Era

Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) News Release







Historic first round delivers star power, global reach, and the beginnings of four franchise identities.

The first round of the inaugural WPBL Draft offered a preview of what this league is poised to become: a blend of elite talent, global perspective, and remarkable personal journeys finally given a professional stage. From decorated national team veterans to teenage phenoms, Round One delivered storylines as compelling as the players themselves.

Below is a full recap of the historic first 20 selections.

1. San Francisco - Kelsie Whitmore, RHP, San Diego, California

San Francisco opened the draft by selecting one of the most accomplished players in the sport's history.

Whitmore's résumé reads like a timeline of groundbreaking milestones: Forbes 30 Under 30 (2025), a stint with the Savannah Bananas, the first woman to play in the Pioneer League, two WBSC medals, and her uniform displayed in Cooperstown. She has pitched on national and international stages, dominated in the California Winter League, and appeared in the documentary See Her Be Her.

Simply put: this is a franchise ace with superstar gravity.

2. Los Angeles - Ayami Sato, RHP, Tokorozawa, Japan

Los Angeles followed with another icon. Sato is widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in women's baseball history, a multi-World Cup MVP and the standard for international excellence. At 35, she brings veteran leadership and unmatched command to a young LA roster.

3. New York - Kylee Lahners, 3B, Pinehurst, North Carolina

New York added power, maturity, and grit with Lahners, a former All-American at the University of Washington who transitioned from professional softball to baseball at age 25. She's been a key contributor for Team USA ever since. Off the field, she's a mother and a devoted golfer-on it, she brings middle-of-the-order pop and a fearless mindset.

4. Boston - Hyeonah Kim, C, Seoul, South Korea

Boston's first selection addressed a premium position, landing South Korean catcher Hyeonah Kim. She brings international experience, defensive steadiness, and strong leadership qualities behind the plate.

5. Boston - Alli Schroder, RHP, Fruitvale, British Columbia

Boston doubled down on pitching with one of the most decorated Canadian players in the draft. Schroder is a wildfire fighter, a nine-year Canadian national team veteran, a CCBC history-maker, and a star of two national documentaries. Her presence adds toughness, durability, and big-game poise.

6. New York - Denae Benites, C, Las Vegas, Nevada

New York's second pick brought in one of the most complete catchers in the women's game. A four-time USA Baseball national team athlete, Benites has delivered on every stage-from a .429 showing at the 2023 Qualifier to a World Cup home run in 2024. She was the only girl to play varsity baseball in Las Vegas and a multi-sport MVP.

7. Los Angeles - Ashton Lansdell, 3B, Marietta, Georgia

Los Angeles continued to build an athletic infield with Lansdell, a versatile third baseman with a strong defensive profile and quick hands. She brings a modern, contact-driven offensive approach.

8. San Francisco - Amanda Gianelloni, 2B, New Orleans, Louisiana

The league's first-ever signed player heard her name called in Round One. Gianelloni is a staple of Team USA, a three-time World Cup competitor, and a former SportsCenter Top 10 honoree. Her collegiate legacy at Nicholls State-where she still holds multiple career records-underscores her status as a tone-setting leader.

9. San Francisco - Joely Leguizamon, SS, Dominican Republic

San Francisco kept building a strong defensive core with Leguizamon, a shortstop who has represented the Dominican Republic on the world stage. Her story is rooted in resilience-growing up immersed in baseball, pushing into spaces where women weren't always welcome, and using her career to show younger girls what's possible.

10. Los Angeles - Mo'ne Davis, CF, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One of the most recognizable names in women's baseball returned to the spotlight. Davis, whose Little League World Series performance captivated the nation a decade ago, becomes a cornerstone for LA's outfield. Two of her youth teammates have since been drafted into MLB-now Davis joins them in professional baseball history.

11. New York - Rakyung Kim, RHP, Seoul, South Korea

New York added one of the draft's most inspiring figures. Kim broke barriers in Korea from childhood onward-first female home run hitter on a men's team, first woman in the Korean college league, and today the first Korean player with the Saitama Seibu Lions Ladies. A strikeout leader at the 2018 World Cup, her career has already changed rules in her home country.

12. Boston - Raine Padgham, RHP, Abbotsford, British Columbia

One of the youngest elite pitchers in the draft, Padgham already owns a bronze-medal World Cup start and years of national team experience. The 20-year-old brings velocity, composure, and high-development upside to Boston's rotation.

13. Boston - Zoe Hicks, 3B, Boissevain, Manitoba

A steady bat with clean defensive actions, Hicks gives Boston further infield depth and another young building block. Her experience across Canada's women's baseball pipeline positions her well for immediate impact.

14. New York - Jaida Lee, RHP, St. John's, Newfoundland

Lee is one of the most promising teenage arms in North America, already well-known for becoming the first girl to pitch in Canada's men's national championships. At 19, she adds youth, velocity, and long-term upside to New York's pitching staff.

15. Los Angeles - Meggie Meidlinger, RHP, Marietta, Georgia

Meidlinger-one of the most respected veterans in American women's baseball-brings years of national team experience, mound IQ, and leadership. She strengthens LA's rotation with reliability and presence.

16. San Francisco - Jill Albayati, RHP/UTL, Anaheim, California

A two-way player with strong instincts, Albayati offers roster flexibility and local California ties. San Francisco continued prioritizing athleticism and versatility with this pick.

17. San Francisco - Samantha Gutierrez, C, San Diego, California

Gutierrez adds depth behind the plate, combining defensive consistency with experience working with high-level pitchers. Her SoCal roots help shape San Francisco's growing identity.

18. Los Angeles - Thaima Maximiliana, SS, Willemstad, Curaçao

One of the youngest players selected in Round One, Maximiliana arrives with high athletic upside and Curaçaoan baseball pedigree. Her defensive potential at shortstop gives LA an exciting long-term project.

19. New York - London Studer, 1B, Gahanna, Ohio

Studer provides New York with a promising corner bat. At just 19, she represents the next generation of power hitters entering the league's talent pipeline.

20. Boston - Alexis Hastings, LF, Holly Springs, North Carolina

Boston closed Round One by adding an athletic outfielder with strong reads off the bat and emerging offensive tools. Hastings deepens an already balanced Boston draft class.

What Round One Means for the League

The first 20 selections confirmed that the WPBL is not just launching a league-it's launching a legacy.

Teams leaned into different identities:

San Francisco built around star power, versatility, and international infield defense.

Los Angeles assembled a rotation anchored by two of the greatest pitchers of their generation.

New York targeted toughness and competitive fire, especially behind the plate.

Boston focused on pitching depth, international strength, and big-program pedigree.

The common thread?

Every pick represents a player whose career has already bent the arc of the sport.

Round Two is next-and if Round One is any indication, the league's foundation is already firmly in place.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.