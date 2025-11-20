Women's Pro Baseball League Set to Hold Historic Inaugural Player Draft on November 20th

BOSTON - This week, the Women's Pro Baseball League (WPBL) is set to hold their historic inaugural draft on November 20th starting at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST with players and fans around the world able to watch on the WPBL's Instagram, TikTok and YouTube channels. Top Draft prospects headlining the 2025 WPBL Draft presented by New Era® include global women's baseball superstars Mo'ne Davis, Kelsie Whitmore, Ashton Lansdell, Ayami Sato and Alli Schroder along with over 100 draft eligible players representing ten countries.

"New Era is proud to support the WPBL at this historic moment for women's baseball. As presenting sponsor of the inaugural WPBL Draft, we're excited to champion the athletes and fans leading the sport's next chapter," said Bruce Popko VP, Global Licensing and Business Development, at New Era. "With the league's first season launching in 2026, this is truly the start of a new era for the game."

The 2025 WPBL Draft will be completed in six rounds, with each of the four teams selecting five players per round with a total of 20 players chosen in each round and 120 players selected overall. The initial draft order was determined in a random draw by the WPBL's law firm with San Francisco making the first player selection followed by Los Angeles, New York and Boston. To ensure competitive balance, the Draft will operate in a snake-order format - the team that picks last in one turn will pick first in the next. Live results from the Draft will be available on the WPBL's website and on X.

"We are thrilled to have New Era as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 WPBL Draft and this important milestone for the League," said Justine Siegal, Co-Founder of the WPBL. "A lot of hard work has gone into getting the League to this very historic moment and I am so proud that on Thursday night there will be four professional women's baseball rosters. I am so grateful for all of the support this League has received and to the players in particular who have embraced the WPBL."

Incredible excitement is building across the country leading up to the 2025 WPBL Draft on Thursday with Draft watch parties being held across the country. These include the following women-owned venues who celebrate women's sports:

New York - Wilka's New York

Boston - Drawdown Brewing

San Francisco - Rikki's

Los Angeles - Watch Me!

In addition, WPBL Draft eligible players holding watch parties include Kelsie Whitmore, Mo'ne Davis, Ashton Lansdell, Alli Schroeder and Amanda Gianelloni amongst others.

Following the 2025 WPBL Draft, the League's inaugural season is set to start August 1, 2026, and will run through the second half of September. The League's debut season will feature the four announced teams -- Los Angeles, New York, Boston and San Francisco - and will be held at the historic Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois.

