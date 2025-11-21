Los Angeles Builds a Veteran Core and High-Ceiling Future in 2025 WPBL Draft

Published on November 20, 2025

Los Angeles entered the inaugural WPBL Draft with a clear identity in mind: combine seasoned leadership with dynamic young talent capable of shaping the franchise for years to come. The result is one of the most balanced draft classes in the league-a blend of decorated veterans, international standouts, and emerging stars from across the globe.

Led by longtime international ace Ayami Sato and baseball icon Mo'ne Davis, the 30-player class gives Los Angeles a roster rich in experience, athleticism, and defensive versatility.

Below is the full list of Los Angeles's 2025 draft selections.

Full Draft Class - Los Angeles

Ayami Sato, RHP (35) - Tokorozawa, Japan

Ashton Lansdell, 3B (24) - Marietta, GA, USA

Mo'ne Davis, CF (24) - Philadelphia, PA, USA

Meggie Meidlinger, RHP (37) - Marietta, GA, USA

Thaima Maximiliana, SS (18) - Willemstad, Curaçao

Jamie Mackay, C (22) - Laguna Beach, CA, USA

Emi Saiki, SS (24) - Kagawa, Japan

Samaria Benitez, SS (23) - Nayarit, Mexico

Maggie Foxx, C (19) - Bedford, NH, USA

Michelle Roche, RHP (20) - Burnaby, BC, Canada

Suzu Narasaki, CF (26) - Setouchi City, Japan

Caitlin Eynon, SS (22) - Perth, Australia

Sarah Edwards, 1B (29) - Bay Shore, NY, USA

Brittany Apgar, CF (22) - Greenville, NC, USA

Autumn Mills, RHP (37) - Burlington, ON, Canada

Leah Cornish, C (18) - Perth, Australia

Juliette Kladko, LHP (22) - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Amira Hondras, 2B (17) - Chicago, IL, USA

Sydney Barry, RHP (19) - Fort McMurray, AB, Canada

Rio Obitsu, 2B (24) - Saitama City, Japan

Isabella Villarreal, 2B (19) - Newport, MI, USA

Elodie O'Sullivan, OF (32) - Perth, Australia

Genevieve Hastings, SS (19) - Billings, MT, USA

Ayuri Shimano, RHP (21) - Osaka, Japan

Luisa Hernandez, 3B (34) - Lagos de Moreno, Mexico

Adelaide Frank, 1B (17) - Oakville, MO, USA

Brittany Womack, RF (37) - San Diego, CA, USA

Celicia Wilken, 1B (33) - Austin, TX, USA

Trinity Curtis, RHP (24) - Oakhurst, CA, USA

Addisyn Baird, SS (17) - Granger, IN, USA

Veteran Strength Meets Global Potential

Few teams blended eras as seamlessly as Los Angeles. With reliable veterans such as Sato, Meidlinger, Mills, and Womack anchoring the roster, combined with electrifying young infielders and a wave of international athletes from Japan, Australia, Mexico, Curaçao, and Canada, the club is positioned for both immediate stability and long-term success.

Los Angeles now enters the 2026 season with one of the league's richest mixtures of leadership and upside-a roster built to compete from Day 1 while developing stars for the WPBL's future.







