Los Angeles Builds a Veteran Core and High-Ceiling Future in 2025 WPBL Draft
Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL)
Los Angeles News Release
Los Angeles entered the inaugural WPBL Draft with a clear identity in mind: combine seasoned leadership with dynamic young talent capable of shaping the franchise for years to come. The result is one of the most balanced draft classes in the league-a blend of decorated veterans, international standouts, and emerging stars from across the globe.
Led by longtime international ace Ayami Sato and baseball icon Mo'ne Davis, the 30-player class gives Los Angeles a roster rich in experience, athleticism, and defensive versatility.
Below is the full list of Los Angeles's 2025 draft selections.
Full Draft Class - Los Angeles
Ayami Sato, RHP (35) - Tokorozawa, Japan
Ashton Lansdell, 3B (24) - Marietta, GA, USA
Mo'ne Davis, CF (24) - Philadelphia, PA, USA
Meggie Meidlinger, RHP (37) - Marietta, GA, USA
Thaima Maximiliana, SS (18) - Willemstad, Curaçao
Jamie Mackay, C (22) - Laguna Beach, CA, USA
Emi Saiki, SS (24) - Kagawa, Japan
Samaria Benitez, SS (23) - Nayarit, Mexico
Maggie Foxx, C (19) - Bedford, NH, USA
Michelle Roche, RHP (20) - Burnaby, BC, Canada
Suzu Narasaki, CF (26) - Setouchi City, Japan
Caitlin Eynon, SS (22) - Perth, Australia
Sarah Edwards, 1B (29) - Bay Shore, NY, USA
Brittany Apgar, CF (22) - Greenville, NC, USA
Autumn Mills, RHP (37) - Burlington, ON, Canada
Leah Cornish, C (18) - Perth, Australia
Juliette Kladko, LHP (22) - Vancouver, BC, Canada
Amira Hondras, 2B (17) - Chicago, IL, USA
Sydney Barry, RHP (19) - Fort McMurray, AB, Canada
Rio Obitsu, 2B (24) - Saitama City, Japan
Isabella Villarreal, 2B (19) - Newport, MI, USA
Elodie O'Sullivan, OF (32) - Perth, Australia
Genevieve Hastings, SS (19) - Billings, MT, USA
Ayuri Shimano, RHP (21) - Osaka, Japan
Luisa Hernandez, 3B (34) - Lagos de Moreno, Mexico
Adelaide Frank, 1B (17) - Oakville, MO, USA
Brittany Womack, RF (37) - San Diego, CA, USA
Celicia Wilken, 1B (33) - Austin, TX, USA
Trinity Curtis, RHP (24) - Oakhurst, CA, USA
Addisyn Baird, SS (17) - Granger, IN, USA
Veteran Strength Meets Global Potential
Few teams blended eras as seamlessly as Los Angeles. With reliable veterans such as Sato, Meidlinger, Mills, and Womack anchoring the roster, combined with electrifying young infielders and a wave of international athletes from Japan, Australia, Mexico, Curaçao, and Canada, the club is positioned for both immediate stability and long-term success.
Los Angeles now enters the 2026 season with one of the league's richest mixtures of leadership and upside-a roster built to compete from Day 1 while developing stars for the WPBL's future.
Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from November 20, 2025
- San Francisco Completes 2025 WPBL Draft with Deep, Dynamic Class - San Francisco
- Boston Assembles a Versatile, Hard-Hitting Class in the 2025 WPBL Draft - Boston
- New York Secures Power, Pitching Depth, and Global Talent in 2025 WPBL Draft - New York
- Los Angeles Builds a Veteran Core and High-Ceiling Future in 2025 WPBL Draft - Los Angeles
- WPBL Draft: Round One Sets the Foundation for a New Era - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Two Uncovers the League's Future Leaders - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Three Highlights the Game-Builders - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Four Shows the Heart of the Game - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Five Brings Long Shots, Legacy Picks, and Global Firsts - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Final Round Honors Lifers, Leaders, and Door-Openers - WPBL
- Women's Pro Baseball League Set to Hold Historic Inaugural Player Draft on November 20th - WPBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.