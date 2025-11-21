WPBL Draft: Round Three Highlights the Game-Builders

Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) News Release







From small-town pioneers to international veterans, picks 41-60 spotlight the people who have been carrying women's baseball forward for years.

By Round Three, the draft board was less about household names and more about the people who've been quietly building this sport: the founders, the firsts, and the players who kept choosing baseball even when the path wasn't clear.

Here's how Round Three unfolded.

41. San Francisco - Ela Day-Bedard, IF, Gatineau, Québec (Canada)

San Francisco opened the round by adding infield depth with Day-Bedard, a versatile Canadian infielder who has come up through Québec's growing women's baseball pipeline.

42. Los Angeles - Suzu Narasaki, CF, Setouchi City (Japan)

Narasaki brings professional experience and history to Los Angeles. In 2020, she joined the Saitama Seibu Lions Ladies, the first NPB-affiliated women's team in Japan. She's been waiting for a true women's pro league ever since-and now steps into one as an everyday center field option.

43. New York - Elodie Ciamarro, C, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Québec (Canada)

At 19, Ciamarro is one of the youngest catchers selected so far. She's been playing since age 11 and represents Team Québec, giving New York a developing backstop with national-level experience.

44. Boston - Gisella Schiano, RHP, Berrysburg, Pennsylvania (USA)

Schiano's story is rooted in resilience. From being "the girl at first base ¬Â hearing jeers from opposing parents to traveling the world with Baseball For All and winning gold at a PONY Women's World Series in the Philippines, she's learned to meet pressure with toughness. Now committed to play baseball at Rosemont College-the first woman in program history-she joins Boston as a right-hander who's already used to proving she belongs.

45. Boston - Maria Jose Valenzuela, IF/UTL, Hermosillo (Mexico)

Valenzuela adds a versatile infield and utility option to Boston's roster. With roots in Hermosillo, a city steeped in baseball tradition, she brings experience across multiple positions and the ability to plug into different roles as needed.

46. New York - Jacqueline Reynolds, RHP, Woburn, Massachusetts (USA)

New York deepened its pitching staff with Reynolds, a veteran right-hander from Massachusetts. She adds maturity and innings to a group that's already filled with high-upside arms.

47. Los Angeles - Caitlin Eynon, SS, Perth (Australia)

Eynon grew up playing with her two older brothers and never left the game. She's represented Australia at the 2023 Women's Baseball World Cup and won gold at national championships, bringing both international experience and a steady glove at shortstop to Los Angeles.

48. San Francisco - Rosa Del Castillo, CF, Puebla (Mexico)

San Francisco continued to build its outfield with Del Castillo, a center fielder from Puebla. Her speed and reads in the field give the club another strong defensive presence in the gaps.

49. San Francisco - Elizabeth Gilder, LHP, New Westminster, British Columbia (Canada)

Gilder gives San Francisco something every staff needs: a reliable left-handed arm. She strengthens the Giants' ability to mix looks and match up late in games.

50. Los Angeles - Sarah Edwards, 1B, Bay Shore, New York (USA)

Edwards brings power and presence to the heart of LA's order. A left-handed first baseman with extensive national and international experience, she's the kind of middle-of-the-lineup bat that can change a game with one swing.

51. New York - Diana Ibarra, CF, Tepatitlán (Mexico)

Ibarra has been breaking barriers across Mexico for years. She grew up playing in boys' leagues because there were no girls' teams, then became the first woman to play in her regional men's league. A longtime starter for Mexico's women's national team, she's collected medals with multiple states, hit the country's first women's pre-World Cup home run, and earned Player of the Game honors on the international stage. New York gets a fearless center fielder who's already a national trailblazer.

52. Boston - Molly Paddison, CF, Pullenvale (Australia)

Paddison's path runs through two continents and nearly every level of youth baseball. Introduced to the sport while her family lived in the U.S., she returned to Australia and became the only girl on many of her teams, competing in boys' nationals and open women's competitions from a young age. A breakout MVP performance at the Australian Youth Girls Nationals and back-to-back hitting awards at the open women's level confirmed her status as one of Australia's rising stars. Boston adds a dynamic center fielder who's used to proving she can handle any stage.

53. Boston - Elizabeth Greenwood, C, Amherst, New Hampshire (USA)

Greenwood bolsters Boston's catching corps. A New England native, she offers defensive stability, strong game-calling, and depth at one of the most demanding positions on the field.

54. New York - Claire O'Sullivan, RHP, Maroubra (Australia)

O'Sullivan brings Australian toughness to New York's pitching staff. A right-hander with significant international experience, she adds another look and another competitive personality to the rotation.

55. Los Angeles - Brittany Apgar, CF, Greenville, North Carolina (USA)

Apgar's story is one of persistence and representation. Born with one hand, she found her place in baseball early, starring on all-girls teams, playing for DC Force in Baseball For All events, and earning her way into college softball before a difficult experience pushed her away from sports. Encouraged back by friends and family, she fought her way onto the WPBL draft list. For Los Angeles, she's more than a center fielder-she's a living example of how mental toughness can rewrite what's considered possible.

56. San Francisco - Skylar Kaplan, LF, Glen Burnie, Maryland (USA)

Kaplan gives San Francisco another corner outfield option with a bat that can extend the lineup. Her experience in competitive Maryland baseball circles adds more depth to a strong SF outfield group.

57. San Francisco - Hinano Beppu, 2B, Kitakyushu City (Japan)

Beppu's journey threads through both baseball and softball. She started by chasing her older brother onto the diamond, then shifted to softball in high school when baseball opportunities disappeared. A transformative coach helped refine her fundamentals and mindset, turning frustration into fuel. Having spent years competing with boys and pushing through limited options, she now arrives in the WPBL determined to show future generations that nothing is wasted-and that women belong in this game.

58. Los Angeles - Autumn Mills, RHP, Burlington, Ontario (Canada)

Mills is a veteran arm with deep international credentials for Canada. Her experience, poise, and understanding of big-game environments make her a stabilizing force on Los Angeles' pitching staff.

59. New York - McKenna Huff, SS, Fairfax, Virginia (USA)

Huff adds another up-the-middle defender to New York's roster. A shortstop with range and strong fundamentals, she provides both present-day depth and long-term upside.

60. Boston - Sabrina Robinson, 1B, Morristown, New Jersey (USA)

Robinson's relationship with baseball is woven through camp fields, fight-for-a-spot moments, and leadership roles. After years as "the girl ¬Â at Little League camps-eventually becoming the first girl in the camp's Hall of Fame-she was denied a spot on her high school team. Instead of walking away, she helped grow the game: founding and coaching the Montclair State University Women's Club Baseball Team, competing with East Coast Women's Baseball, and coaching with Philadelphia Girls Baseball. Boston gets a first baseman with real pop and a clear sense of purpose: leave the game better than she found it.

What Round Three Reveals About the WPBL

By the end of Round Three, a pattern is unmistakable: this league is built not only on talent, but on builders.

Players who were the first women in their programs or leagues (Schiano, Ibarra, Apgar, Robinson).

Athletes who bridged gaps between boys' and girls' systems, keeping their baseball dreams alive across continents (Paddison, Beppu, Narasaki).

Veterans who have carried national teams and pro clubs in Japan, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and beyond.

For the clubs:

Boston continues to lean into culture carriers and young, high-character talent.

New York is collecting competitors who've already worn national jerseys and broken ground at home.

Los Angeles adds story-rich veterans and outfielders who can anchor both the defense and the locker room.

San Francisco quietly keeps stacking depth, especially in the infield and outfield, with a heavy international flavor.

Round Three didn't just fill roster spots. It made it clear that when the WPBL takes the field, every lineup card will tell a story bigger than the box score.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.