WPBL Draft: Round Four Shows the Heart of the Game

From comeback stories to future executives and global lefties, picks 61-80 underline just how deep the WPBL talent pool runs.

By the time Round Four began, teams weren't just filling depth charts-they were rounding out identities. Shortstops, left-handers, catchers, and outfielders dominated this stretch, but so did coaches, mentors, and players whose lives have already been shaped-and reshaped-by baseball.

Here's how Round Four unfolded.

61. Boston - Gabrielle Haas, SS, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (USA)

Boston opened the round with Haas, a shortstop from Florida who brings range, athleticism, and the classic "everyday shortstop" profile. She adds another steady up-the-middle defender to a Boston roster that has leaned heavily into strong internal defense.

62. New York - Maddison Erwin, RHP, Canberra (Australia)

Erwin's baseball journey began when kindergarten friends needed an extra tee-ball player-and never really stopped. She has since gone on to represent Australia at the 2023 Women's Baseball World Cup and helped New South Wales win the 2025 Australian Women's Championship. New York gets a right-hander who has already proven herself on the international stage.

63. Los Angeles - Leah Cornish, C, Perth (Australia)

Cornish has built an impressive résumé in a short time. After moving from tee-ball and softball into baseball around age 10, she's won state titles, earned the Lion Heart Award at the inaugural Barclay Cup, taken home a Golden Bat at Australia's open women's nationals, and represented Australia at the 2023 World Cup Qualifier. She has also spent six months competing in Québec's est league and coaches younger girls in national tournaments. For Los Angeles, she's a catcher who can hit, lead, and help build the next generation.

64. San Francisco - Jordan Eyster, CF, Royal Oak, Michigan (USA)

Eyster joins San Francisco as a center fielder with speed and coverage in the gaps. She adds another athletic outfield option to a team that has emphasized strong up-the-middle defense throughout the draft.

65. San Francisco - Katie Reynolds, RHP, Watertown, Massachusetts (USA)

Reynolds is the kind of player who wrote "professional baseball player" in her yearbook long before a league existed. She grew up as the only girl on her teams, thinking she was alone in the sport until a USA Baseball tryout at 16 introduced her to a full field of women with similar stories. From there, she joined Baseball For All's Slammers and later closed games for the UNC Charlotte club team, striking out hitters twice her size. Now, the dream she wrote down in fourth grade is suddenly real.

66. Los Angeles - Juliette Kladko, LHP, Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada)

Kladko started in local Little League at five, winning four national titles with Team British Columbia before briefly stepping away from the game to play university basketball. An ACL tear and three years away from competition could have ended her story-but in 2024 she returned to baseball and rediscovered where she belonged. She now pairs her comeback on the mound with work growing girls' baseball across Canada. Los Angeles adds a lefty with both perspective and poise.

67. New York - Angelis Rivera, RHP, Juncos (Puerto Rico)

Rivera brings Puerto Rican pitching flair to New York's staff. A right-hander from Juncos, she strengthens a growing WPBL pipeline from the island and gives the team another arm capable of attacking lineups with movement and feel.

68. Boston - Paloma Benach, LHP, Washington, D.C. (USA)

Benach adds a left-handed option to Boston's pitching mix. A product of the D.C. baseball scene, she offers a different look from the left side and expands Boston's matchup flexibility against left-leaning lineups.

69. Boston - Stephanie Everett, LF, Silver Spring, Maryland (USA)

Everett has been chasing baseball since she was four, wanting to be like her older brother and spending summers at Home Run Baseball Camp in D.C. She chose her high school specifically because its coach would let a girl try out-and she rewarded that shot by playing all the way through, earning a DC Area All-Star nod and playing at Nationals Park. She later walked on to Dartmouth's Division I women's soccer team before concussions cut that career short. Now fully healthy again, she returns to elite sport through the WPBL, bringing a left fielder who understands exactly what it means to get a second chance.

70. New York - Rocio Barajas, RHP, Puerto Vallarta (Mexico)

For Barajas, baseball was an accident that turned into a calling. No one in her family played, but she fell in love with a sport that constantly challenged her. She credits baseball with teaching her discipline, teamwork, and how to handle pressure-calling it her greatest life teacher. New York gets a right-hander grounded in both skill and perspective.

71. Los Angeles - Amira Hondras, 2B, Chicago, Illinois (USA)

Hondras gives Los Angeles a young second baseman with Chicago roots and quick middle-infield actions. She fits cleanly into LA's emphasis on athletic, aggressive defense across the diamond.

72. San Francisco - Peyton Coria, RHP, Perris, California (USA)

Few stories in this draft are as dramatic as Coria's. A longtime pitcher who won gold with the USA boys' national team in 2019, she's logged years of high-level development events, competed with the women's national team, and shined in tournaments like the AAGPBL Classic and Roy Hobbs-where she threw a complete-game win in the championship to topple a team that hadn't lost in a decade. After Tommy John surgery in 2023, a tumbling accident in 2024 broke three vertebrae in her neck and left her temporarily paralyzed. Doctors told her she might not walk again, much less pitch. Months later, she was back on the mound, throwing 80 mph and winning another tournament in North Carolina. San Francisco doesn't just get a power arm-they get one of the league's defining comeback stories.

73. San Francisco - Hanna Miura, 2B, Sapporo (Japan)

Miura adds another fundamentally sound infielder to San Francisco's international core. A second baseman from Sapporo, she brings the precision and discipline emblematic of Japan's baseball culture.

74. Los Angeles - Sydney Barry, RHP, Fort McMurray, Alberta (Canada)

Barry has spent much of her career competing with and against boys at the AAA level. For Team Alberta at the Canadian Women's Open Nationals, she threw a 108-pitch complete game to secure bronze. The same year, she helped her hometown team earn bronze at 18U boys' nationals on home soil. Los Angeles gets a right-hander who's used to big workloads, big stages, and big expectations.

75. New York - Nicole Rivera, RHP, Juncos (Puerto Rico)

New York doubled down on Juncos, pairing Nicole Rivera with fellow Puerto Rican pitcher Angelis Rivera. Nicole adds depth and continuity to the staff while reinforcing the strong Puerto Rican presence on the roster and in the league.

76. Boston - Luciana Moreno, IF, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (USA)

Moreno joins Boston as a versatile infielder from Wisconsin. She brings infield flexibility and another young piece to a roster that has consistently prioritized internal depth and defensive reliability.

77. Boston - Allie Bebbere, RHP, Montmorency (Australia)

Bebbere grew up in a softball family and didn't switch to baseball until she was 19-but she's made up for lost time. She was married on a baseball field in 2018, has pitched an immaculate inning, represented Australia at Thunder Bay and landed on MLB.com's "team of the tournament" as a reliever, and in 2024 became the first Australian to represent her country at both Baseball and Baseball5 World Cups. With eight national championships and two Golden Arm awards, she arrives in Boston as a decorated veteran with a deep connection to Doncaster Baseball Club's rich history.

78. New York - Katherine Murphy, LF, Belmont, Massachusetts (USA)

Murphy's baseball lineage runs deep. Her mother was the first girl to play Little League and Babe Ruth in Virginia; Katherine followed by becoming the first girl to play varsity baseball at Belmont High. During the pandemic, her relentless work ethic stood out so much in remote training sessions that Sal Frelick-now a Gold Glove outfielder for Milwaukee-emailed her directly to commend her. She's been a Baseball For All Nationals regular, a BFA National Captain, and an invitee to MLB's Elite Development Invitational and the AGB Classic. Now a freshman at the University of Maryland studying business, she's eyeing a future in sports leadership. New York gets a left fielder who plays like a future front-office mind of the game.

79. Los Angeles - Rio Obitsu, 2B, Saitama City (Japan)

Obitsu adds another middle-infield option to Los Angeles' already international mix. A second baseman from Saitama City, she brings quick hands, reliable defense, and experience from one of Japan's most competitive baseball regions.

80. San Francisco - Kaija Bazzano, SS, Sebastopol, California (USA)

Bazzano grew up in a backyard full of wiffleball, pickle, and older cousins to chase. A natural lefty who taught herself to throw right-handed just to use her brother's old glove, she spent her early years happily competing alongside boys in Little League and high school, backed by inclusive coaches and teammates. Women's baseball opened even more doors: trips to the LG Cup in South Korea and the Melbourne Women's Baseball Tournament stand out as highlights. San Francisco gets a shortstop whose story mirrors the heart of this league: family, opportunity, and a love of the game that crosses continents.

What Round Four Reveals About the WPBL

Round Four made a few things unmistakably clear:

Comeback stories belong at the center of this league, not the margins (Coria, Kladko, Everett).

Players are already coaches, organizers, and builders, shaping the next generation as much as their own careers (Cornish, Kladko, Murphy).

The international fabric keeps getting richer, with Australia, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the U.S. all heavily represented.

For the teams:

Boston continued to target left-handed pitching, infield depth, and players with long histories of pushing through barriers.

New York strengthened its cultural core with Puerto Rican arms and East Coast leaders.

Los Angeles kept stacking catchers, middle infielders, and Canadian and Australian talent.

San Francisco doubled down on narrative-rich arms and infielders, especially from California and across the Pacific.

If the early rounds defined the stars, Round Four highlighted something just as important: the people whose love of baseball kept this sport moving forward until a league like the WPBL finally arrived.







