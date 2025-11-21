Boston Assembles a Versatile, Hard-Hitting Class in the 2025 WPBL Draft

Published on November 20, 2025

Boston closed the inaugural WPBL Draft by securing one of the league's most well-rounded and globally diverse groups of players. With impact arms, reliable infield defenders, dynamic outfielders, and an impressive mix of young standouts and seasoned veterans, the club built a roster that reflects depth, balance, and long-term competitiveness.

Below is the complete list of Boston's 2025 draft selections.

Full Draft Class - Boston

Hyeonah Kim, C (25) - Seoul, South Korea

Alli Schroder, RHP (23) - Fruitvale, BC, Canada

Raine Padgham, RHP (20) - Abbotsford, BC, Canada

Zoe Hicks, 3B (27) - Boissevain, MB, Canada

Alexis Hastings, LF (23) - Holly Springs, NC, USA

Kate Blunt, SS (22) - Ladera Ranch, CA, USA

Denver Bryant, 2B (22) - Albany, NY, USA

Ticara Geldenhuis, OF (24) - Waterfall, Australia

Suzuka Yamamoto, SS (26) - Setouchi City, Japan

Maika Dumais, RHP (17) - Quebec City, QC, Canada

Gisella Schiano, RHP (18) - Berrysburg, PA, USA

Maria Jose Valenzuela, IF/UTL (28) - Hermosillo, Mexico

Molly Paddison, CF (18) - Pullenvale, Australia

Elizabeth Greenwood, C (26) - Amherst, NH, USA

Sabrina Robinson, 1B (22) - Morristown, NJ, USA

Gabrielle Haas, SS (23) - Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA

Paloma Benach, LHP (22) - Washington, DC, USA

Stephanie Everett, LF (28) - Silver Spring, MD, USA

Luciana Moreno, IF (19) - Sun Prairie, WI, USA

Allie Bebbere, RHP (31) - Montmorency, Australia

Emily Baxter, OF (25) - Oakville, ON, Canada

Braidy Birdsall, 2B (19) - Saskatoon, SK, Canada

Meaghan Houk, IF (22) - Ravena, NY, USA

Laura Hirai, RHP (26) - London, United Kingdom

Olivia Bricker, LHP (25) - Cincinnati, OH, USA

Sadie Zion, 1B (19) - Danbury, CT, USA

Nadia Diaz, 3B (25) - Cicero, NY, USA

Nylah Ramirez, RHP (28) - Brooklyn, NY, USA

Clara Rice, 1B (20) - Bethesda, MD, USA

Mary Grace O'Neill, CF (22) - Pleasantville, NY, USA

A Foundation Built on Pitching, Youth, and Range

Boston's draft strategy came into focus early:

Build around strong pitching. Add athletic defenders. Invest deeply in young talent with long-term upside.

The club's rookie class spans five countries and features a blend of leadership, speed, defensive reliability, and offensive promise-positioning Boston as a team capable of developing a durable core for the league's first era.







