Boston Assembles a Versatile, Hard-Hitting Class in the 2025 WPBL Draft
Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL)
Boston News Release
Boston closed the inaugural WPBL Draft by securing one of the league's most well-rounded and globally diverse groups of players. With impact arms, reliable infield defenders, dynamic outfielders, and an impressive mix of young standouts and seasoned veterans, the club built a roster that reflects depth, balance, and long-term competitiveness.
Below is the complete list of Boston's 2025 draft selections.
Full Draft Class - Boston
Hyeonah Kim, C (25) - Seoul, South Korea
Alli Schroder, RHP (23) - Fruitvale, BC, Canada
Raine Padgham, RHP (20) - Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Zoe Hicks, 3B (27) - Boissevain, MB, Canada
Alexis Hastings, LF (23) - Holly Springs, NC, USA
Kate Blunt, SS (22) - Ladera Ranch, CA, USA
Denver Bryant, 2B (22) - Albany, NY, USA
Ticara Geldenhuis, OF (24) - Waterfall, Australia
Suzuka Yamamoto, SS (26) - Setouchi City, Japan
Maika Dumais, RHP (17) - Quebec City, QC, Canada
Gisella Schiano, RHP (18) - Berrysburg, PA, USA
Maria Jose Valenzuela, IF/UTL (28) - Hermosillo, Mexico
Molly Paddison, CF (18) - Pullenvale, Australia
Elizabeth Greenwood, C (26) - Amherst, NH, USA
Sabrina Robinson, 1B (22) - Morristown, NJ, USA
Gabrielle Haas, SS (23) - Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA
Paloma Benach, LHP (22) - Washington, DC, USA
Stephanie Everett, LF (28) - Silver Spring, MD, USA
Luciana Moreno, IF (19) - Sun Prairie, WI, USA
Allie Bebbere, RHP (31) - Montmorency, Australia
Emily Baxter, OF (25) - Oakville, ON, Canada
Braidy Birdsall, 2B (19) - Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Meaghan Houk, IF (22) - Ravena, NY, USA
Laura Hirai, RHP (26) - London, United Kingdom
Olivia Bricker, LHP (25) - Cincinnati, OH, USA
Sadie Zion, 1B (19) - Danbury, CT, USA
Nadia Diaz, 3B (25) - Cicero, NY, USA
Nylah Ramirez, RHP (28) - Brooklyn, NY, USA
Clara Rice, 1B (20) - Bethesda, MD, USA
Mary Grace O'Neill, CF (22) - Pleasantville, NY, USA
A Foundation Built on Pitching, Youth, and Range
Boston's draft strategy came into focus early:
Build around strong pitching. Add athletic defenders. Invest deeply in young talent with long-term upside.
The club's rookie class spans five countries and features a blend of leadership, speed, defensive reliability, and offensive promise-positioning Boston as a team capable of developing a durable core for the league's first era.
Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from November 20, 2025
- San Francisco Completes 2025 WPBL Draft with Deep, Dynamic Class - San Francisco
- Boston Assembles a Versatile, Hard-Hitting Class in the 2025 WPBL Draft - Boston
- New York Secures Power, Pitching Depth, and Global Talent in 2025 WPBL Draft - New York
- Los Angeles Builds a Veteran Core and High-Ceiling Future in 2025 WPBL Draft - Los Angeles
- WPBL Draft: Round One Sets the Foundation for a New Era - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Two Uncovers the League's Future Leaders - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Three Highlights the Game-Builders - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Four Shows the Heart of the Game - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Round Five Brings Long Shots, Legacy Picks, and Global Firsts - WPBL
- WPBL Draft: Final Round Honors Lifers, Leaders, and Door-Openers - WPBL
- Women's Pro Baseball League Set to Hold Historic Inaugural Player Draft on November 20th - WPBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.