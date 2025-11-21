San Francisco Completes 2025 WPBL Draft with Deep, Dynamic Class
Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL)
San Francisco News Release
San Francisco closed out the inaugural WPBL Draft with one of the most balanced and internationally diverse groups in the league. Across 30 selections, the club added power arms, elite defenders, and a mix of emerging talents and veteran leadership-building a roster that reflects the franchise's long-term vision: athleticism, versatility, and global reach.
Below is the full list of San Francisco's 2025 draft selections.
Full Draft Class - San Francisco
Kelsie Whitmore, RHP (27) - San Diego, CA, USA
Amanda Gianelloni, 2B (28) - New Orleans, LA, USA
Joely Leguizamon, SS (26) - Dominican Republic
Jill Albayati, RHP/UTL (21) - Anaheim, CA, USA
Samantha Gutierrez, C (22) - San Diego, CA, USA
Ayaka Yamamoto, 3B (21) - Fukuyama, Japan
Niki Eckert, LHP (22) - Tarrytown, NY, USA
Andreanne Leblanc, 1B (24) - Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, Canada
Jua Park, SS (20) - Hadong, South Korea
Alexia Jorge, C (22) - Lyndhurst, NJ, USA
Ela Day-Bedard, IF (20) - Gatineau, QC, Canada
Rosa Del Castillo, CF (26) - Puebla, Mexico
Elizabeth Gilder, LHP (24) - New Westminster, BC, Canada
Skylar Kaplan, LF (24) - Glen Burnie, MD, USA
Hinano Beppu, 2B (29) - Kitakyushu City, Japan
Jordan Eyster, CF (21) - Royal Oak, MI, USA
Katie Reynolds, RHP (24) - Watertown, MA, USA
Peyton Coria, RHP (19) - Perris, CA, USA
Hanna Miura, 2B (22) - Sapporo, Japan
Kaija Bazzano, SS (23) - Sebastopol, CA, USA
Kaelei Kajitani, 1B (21) - Madera, CA, USA
Kiley Ingram, RHP (18) - Ontario, CA, USA
Scrappy Hopkins, C (27) - Fort Walton Beach, FL, USA
Flor Elena Valerio Montoya, RHP (23) - Tijuana, Mexico
Esthela Segovia, C (31) - Tijuana, Mexico
Bella Espinoza-Molina, RF (23) - Ladera Ranch, CA, USA
Arwen McCullough, RHP (21) - Livermore, CA, USA
Allie Lacey, 2B (31) - La Crescenta, CA, USA
Micaela Minner, 1B (40) - Akron, OH, USA
Kailyn Bearpaw, 1B (22) - Sapulpa, OK, USA
A Class Built for Identity and Impact
San Francisco's draft board shows a clear blueprint:
Pitching depth. International experience. Defenders who can anchor the infield for years.
With established stars like Kelsie Whitmore and rising talents from Japan, Korea, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, and across the U.S., this class positions San Francisco as one of the most intriguing teams entering the 2026 season.
