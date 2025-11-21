San Francisco Completes 2025 WPBL Draft with Deep, Dynamic Class

November 20, 2025
Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL)

San Francisco closed out the inaugural WPBL Draft with one of the most balanced and internationally diverse groups in the league. Across 30 selections, the club added power arms, elite defenders, and a mix of emerging talents and veteran leadership-building a roster that reflects the franchise's long-term vision: athleticism, versatility, and global reach.

Below is the full list of San Francisco's 2025 draft selections.

Full Draft Class - San Francisco

Kelsie Whitmore, RHP (27) - San Diego, CA, USA

Amanda Gianelloni, 2B (28) - New Orleans, LA, USA

Joely Leguizamon, SS (26) - Dominican Republic

Jill Albayati, RHP/UTL (21) - Anaheim, CA, USA

Samantha Gutierrez, C (22) - San Diego, CA, USA

Ayaka Yamamoto, 3B (21) - Fukuyama, Japan

Niki Eckert, LHP (22) - Tarrytown, NY, USA

Andreanne Leblanc, 1B (24) - Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, Canada

Jua Park, SS (20) - Hadong, South Korea

Alexia Jorge, C (22) - Lyndhurst, NJ, USA

Ela Day-Bedard, IF (20) - Gatineau, QC, Canada

Rosa Del Castillo, CF (26) - Puebla, Mexico

Elizabeth Gilder, LHP (24) - New Westminster, BC, Canada

Skylar Kaplan, LF (24) - Glen Burnie, MD, USA

Hinano Beppu, 2B (29) - Kitakyushu City, Japan

Jordan Eyster, CF (21) - Royal Oak, MI, USA

Katie Reynolds, RHP (24) - Watertown, MA, USA

Peyton Coria, RHP (19) - Perris, CA, USA

Hanna Miura, 2B (22) - Sapporo, Japan

Kaija Bazzano, SS (23) - Sebastopol, CA, USA

Kaelei Kajitani, 1B (21) - Madera, CA, USA

Kiley Ingram, RHP (18) - Ontario, CA, USA

Scrappy Hopkins, C (27) - Fort Walton Beach, FL, USA

Flor Elena Valerio Montoya, RHP (23) - Tijuana, Mexico

Esthela Segovia, C (31) - Tijuana, Mexico

Bella Espinoza-Molina, RF (23) - Ladera Ranch, CA, USA

Arwen McCullough, RHP (21) - Livermore, CA, USA

Allie Lacey, 2B (31) - La Crescenta, CA, USA

Micaela Minner, 1B (40) - Akron, OH, USA

Kailyn Bearpaw, 1B (22) - Sapulpa, OK, USA

A Class Built for Identity and Impact

San Francisco's draft board shows a clear blueprint:

Pitching depth. International experience. Defenders who can anchor the infield for years.

With established stars like Kelsie Whitmore and rising talents from Japan, Korea, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, and across the U.S., this class positions San Francisco as one of the most intriguing teams entering the 2026 season.







