WPBL Draft: Final Round Honors Lifers, Leaders, and Door-Openers

Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) News Release







Picks 101-120 close out the inaugural draft with culture carriers who may be long shots for Roster spots-but central to what the league represents.

By Round Six, teams weren't just looking for depth. They were taking swings on people who have already poured years into keeping women's baseball alive: managers, founders, national team veterans, late-career comebacks, and young players just breaking through.

Not everyone here will make an active roster. But every name helps tell the story of why the WPBL exists.

101. Boston - Sadie Zion, 1B, Danbury, Connecticut (USA)

Zion is a junior at Penn State, already working on the field as a manager with the baseball program while continuing to chase her own playing path. Ranked in USA Baseball's Top 40 in 2022, she's as comfortable around the daily grind of a college program as she is at first base.

102. New York - Chloe Atkinson, C, Perth (Australia)

Atkinson grew up moving from tee-ball into baseball and never looked back. She spent her youth traveling and playing with the boys before becoming an impact bat at the Australian women's nationals-where she's hit a grand slam and captured a Golden Bat award. New York adds another young Australian catcher with real offensive upside.

103. Los Angeles - Adelaide Frank, 1B, Oakville, Missouri (USA)

Frank joins Los Angeles as a teenage corner infielder. At 17, she'll come in with time to develop and learn behind a deep veteran group.

104. San Francisco - Bella Espinoza-Molina, RF, Ladera Ranch, California (USA)

Espinoza-Molina gives San Francisco another outfield option with Southern California roots. As a right fielder, she'll compete for a role as a depth bat and defender in a crowded group.

105. San Francisco - Arwen McCullough, RHP, Livermore, California (USA)

McCullough has already left a mark on the college game: she's the founder and president of the Cal Poly women's baseball team, which won the Baseball For All College Championships in 2025. A right-handed pitcher with leadership bona fides, she arrives as someone who's helped build the very pipeline the WPBL is now drawing from.

106. Los Angeles - Brittany Womack, RF, San Diego, California (USA)

Womack is the rare late-round pick with a gold medal on her résumé. She's been part of the USA women's baseball system since 2014, played on the 2019 Pan Am Games gold-medal squad, and now works as an official scorer for the San Diego Padres. A former San Diego State softball standout whose name is still in the record book, she's also a high school teacher and coach. For Los Angeles, she's an experienced outfielder and a built-in leader.

107. New York - Milanyela Cortez, RHP, Barquisimeto (Venezuela)

Cortez brings Venezuelan pitching flair to New York. Coming from one of Latin America's most baseball-rich countries, she adds another international arm to a staff that has leaned into diversity of backgrounds and styles.

108. Boston - Nadia Diaz, 3B, Cicero, New York (USA)

Diaz joins Boston as a third baseman from upstate New York. She'll battle for a role as a corner infielder, giving the club additional depth at a premium power position.

109. Boston - Nylah Ramirez, RHP, Brooklyn, New York (USA)

Ramirez has been in love with baseball since she was two, when her family noticed her arm and handed her a ball. She grew up as the only girl on travel teams, pounding out 21 homers in a Youth Service season and winning PONY regionals, playing in World Series events and in Cooperstown with Baseball For All. When college ball wasn't enough, she flew to Puerto Rico and earned a place on the women's national team, playing multiple World Cups and Pan American Games. Boston gets a right-hander who has already proven herself against some of the best in the hemisphere.

110. New York - Abigail Moore, C, Arlington, Texas (USA)

Moore started at four and grew into a catcher who prides herself on energy and leadership. In high school softball she hit 11 home runs, earned First Team All-District and Academic honors, and was named MVP-so dangerous that she was intentionally walked five times during the state playoffs after back-to-back home runs. A grand slam in a key district game stands out as a career highlight. She also graduated as her class salutatorian. New York adds a cerebral, power-hitting catcher with obvious leadership traits.

111. Los Angeles - Celicia Wilken, 1B, Austin, Texas (USA)

Wilken's career has spanned childhood Little League, a long break from organized sport, and a full-circle return to baseball in adulthood. After rediscovering the game through a Dallas men's league and earning All-Star honors, she's gone on to win tournaments with the New England Red Sox women's team and a 35+ World Series with the Yeti Reds. For Los Angeles, she's a late-round first baseman whose persistence and joy for the game are impossible to miss.

112. San Francisco - Allie Lacey, 2B, La Crescenta, California (USA)

Lacey gives San Francisco another middle-infield option with California roots. As a second baseman, she'll push for a role as defensive depth and a clubhouse glue piece.

113. San Francisco - Micaela Minner, 1B, Akron, Ohio (USA)

Few stories in the final round are as layered as Minner's. Forced into softball in high school after starting in baseball, she became one of the most decorated hitters in University of Missouri history, led Mizzou to the 2009 Women's College World Series, and was later named to the program's All-Century Team. She played pro softball with the Akron Racers, then walked away-until she didn't. Minner reinvented herself in adult men's leagues, Roy Hobbs tournaments, the All-American Girls Baseball Classic, and with the East Coast Yankees while running her own training facility and mentoring young athletes. At 40, she enters the WPBL as a comeback story, a coach, and a lifelong hitter who never quite let go of baseball.

114. Los Angeles - Trinity Curtis, RHP, Oakhurst, California (USA)

Curtis made history as the first-and only-girl to play baseball at her high school, then kept climbing through MLB, Team USA, and AGB development programs. She's coached at the Maria Pepe Little League Series and even appeared in the Amazon Prime series A League of Their Own. For Los Angeles, she's a right-hander whose resume is as much about opening doors for the next generation as it is about innings pitched.

115. New York - Minseo Park, 2B, Seoul (South Korea)

Park joins New York as a second baseman from Seoul, further extending the league's deep Korean connection. She'll compete for a middle-infield role while representing another pathway from a rapidly growing women's baseball scene in South Korea.

116. Boston - Clara Rice, 1B, Bethesda, Maryland (USA)

Rice gives Boston another corner bat. A first baseman from Maryland, she'll push for at-bats and defensive innings in a competitive first-base picture.

117. Boston - Mary Grace O'Neill, CF, Pleasantville, New York (USA)

O'Neill's path moved from youth baseball into a standout softball career-but the baseball DNA never left. After multi-sport high school years, she played college softball at Fordham and then Lafayette, where she broke a 40-year single-season stolen base record, earned All-Patriot League First Team honors, and hit .423 as a senior-the third-highest average in program history-finishing with the third-most career steals. Boston gets a center fielder with top-end speed, on-base skills, and high-level college experience.

118. New York - Sarah Beaulieu, RHP, Rivière-du-Loup, Québec (Canada)

Beaulieu grew up balancing music and sports: she's studying to be a music teacher and has been playing piano since nine, but she's also been crossing borders for girls' baseball tournaments since 14. She's won gold with the New York Wonders at BFA events, hit 14-for-17 in a weekend at the Diamond Classic, and traveled hours each week from her small hometown to compete in Québec. She's medaled at Canadian championships and once threw three scoreless innings in a men's semi-pro league game-10 batters, two strikeouts, no runs, no walks. New York adds a right-hander with feel, grit, and a history of punching above her weight class.

119. Los Angeles - Addisyn Baird, SS, Granger, Indiana (USA)

Baird started in tee-ball at four and kept going even when she was forced into softball for three years of high school, playing baseball on the side with travel teams. She's been to Japan and Indonesia with Baseball For All's USA squad, competed in women's open events like Roy Hobbs, and appeared in MLB's Elite Development and Breakthrough Series. Playing for the Belles and Comets at the All-American Women's Baseball Classic the last two years ranks among her highlights. Los Angeles gets a young shortstop who's already tested herself against high-level women's competition around the world.

120. San Francisco - Kailyn Bearpaw, 1B, Sapulpa, Oklahoma (USA)

Bearpaw closes the draft with a story that reaches far beyond the field. After playing tee-ball with the boys she moved to softball and chased her goal of Division I-first at the University of Tulsa, then at North Texas, where she earned all-conference honors, All-Tournament recognition, AAC Player of the Week, and a spot on NCAA's D1 lineup of the week. When graduation closed one door, the WPBL opened another. A proud Native American athlete, she talks openly about playing for her people and for a small, often overlooked community, showing them that all things are possible. For San Francisco, she's a first baseman with real offensive pedigree and powerful symbolism as the final pick of the inaugural draft.

The Meaning of the Final Round

The players taken in Round Six might be the longest shots to make an Opening Day roster-but in many ways, they're the clearest expression of what the WPBL is built on:

Lifers and returners who never stopped loving the game, even when the path disappeared (Minner, Wilken, Bearpaw).

Founders, staffers, and builders who created opportunities when none existed (McCullough at Cal Poly, Zion at Penn State, Curtis on the coaching and development side).

Global and cultural voices who expand where-and for whom-professional baseball can exist (Cortez from Venezuela, Beaulieu from Québec, Park from Seoul).

The first WPBL draft began with superstars and history-makers at the top of the board. It ends with 120th overall: a Native American first baseman from Oklahoma, still chasing bigger dreams for herself and for her community.

From pick 1 to pick 120, that's the through-line:

this league is not just about who makes the roster-it's about who made it possible for women's professional baseball to exist at all.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.