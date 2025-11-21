New York Secures Power, Pitching Depth, and Global Talent in 2025 WPBL Draft

Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL)

New York News Release







New York approached the inaugural WPBL Draft with a clear objective: build a roster anchored by pitching depth, complemented by athletic defenders and a versatile group of hitters who can contribute immediately. Across 30 selections, the club assembled one of the most internationally diverse classes in the league, drawing talent from North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Below is the full list of New York's 2025 draft picks.

Full Draft Class - New York

Kylee Lahners, 3B (32) - Pinehurst, NC, USA

Denae Benites, C (24) - Las Vegas, NV, USA

Rakyung Kim, RHP (25) - Seoul, South Korea

Jaida Lee, RHP (19) - St. John's, NL, Canada

London Studer, 1B (19) - Gahanna, OH, USA

Keira Izumi, SS (19) - San Diego, CA, USA

Yonetani Natsuki, LF (24) - Saitama, Japan

Alyssa Zettlemoyer, C (18) - Murrieta, CA, USA

Madison Willan, IF (24) - Edmonton, AB, Canada

Claire Eccles, CF/LHP (18) - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Elodie Ciamarro, C (19) - Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, Canada

Jacqueline Reynolds, RHP (31) - Woburn, MA, USA

Diana Ibarra, CF (25) - Tepatitlán, Mexico

Claire O'Sullivan, RHP (30) - Maroubra, Australia

McKenna Huff, SS (20) - Fairfax, VA, USA

Maddison Erwin, RHP (23) - Canberra, Australia

Angelis Rivera, RHP (25) - Juncos, Puerto Rico

Rocio Barajas, RHP (28) - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Nicole Rivera, RHP (25) - Juncos, Puerto Rico

Katherine Murphy, LF (19) - Belmont, MA, USA

Zoe Falardeau, RHP (18) - Welland, ON, Canada

Adelaide Ziebart, RF (21) - Saskatoon, SK, Canada

Edith De Leija, CF (22) - Adama, Mexico

Angela Valenzuela, RHP (19) - Phoenix, AZ, USA

Melissa Mayeux, SS (27) - Louviers, France

Chloe Atkinson, C (18) - Perth, Australia

Milanyela Cortez, RHP (27) - Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Abigail Moore, C (18) - Arlington, TX, USA

Minseo Park, 2B (21) - Seoul, South Korea

Sarah Beaulieu, RHP (21) - Rivière-du-Loup, QC, Canada

A Rotation-Heavy Blueprint With International Reach

Few teams leaned into pitching as heavily as New York. Nearly half of their selections are right-handed or left-handed pitchers, giving the club extraordinary flexibility in building its inaugural rotation and bullpen.

Paired with athletic outfielders, veteran infield anchors, and a promising group of catchers, New York's draft class reflects a franchise intent on competing with depth, durability, and a global scouting footprint.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.