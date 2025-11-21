New York Secures Power, Pitching Depth, and Global Talent in 2025 WPBL Draft
New York approached the inaugural WPBL Draft with a clear objective: build a roster anchored by pitching depth, complemented by athletic defenders and a versatile group of hitters who can contribute immediately. Across 30 selections, the club assembled one of the most internationally diverse classes in the league, drawing talent from North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.
Below is the full list of New York's 2025 draft picks.
Full Draft Class - New York
Kylee Lahners, 3B (32) - Pinehurst, NC, USA
Denae Benites, C (24) - Las Vegas, NV, USA
Rakyung Kim, RHP (25) - Seoul, South Korea
Jaida Lee, RHP (19) - St. John's, NL, Canada
London Studer, 1B (19) - Gahanna, OH, USA
Keira Izumi, SS (19) - San Diego, CA, USA
Yonetani Natsuki, LF (24) - Saitama, Japan
Alyssa Zettlemoyer, C (18) - Murrieta, CA, USA
Madison Willan, IF (24) - Edmonton, AB, Canada
Claire Eccles, CF/LHP (18) - Vancouver, BC, Canada
Elodie Ciamarro, C (19) - Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, Canada
Jacqueline Reynolds, RHP (31) - Woburn, MA, USA
Diana Ibarra, CF (25) - Tepatitlán, Mexico
Claire O'Sullivan, RHP (30) - Maroubra, Australia
McKenna Huff, SS (20) - Fairfax, VA, USA
Maddison Erwin, RHP (23) - Canberra, Australia
Angelis Rivera, RHP (25) - Juncos, Puerto Rico
Rocio Barajas, RHP (28) - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Nicole Rivera, RHP (25) - Juncos, Puerto Rico
Katherine Murphy, LF (19) - Belmont, MA, USA
Zoe Falardeau, RHP (18) - Welland, ON, Canada
Adelaide Ziebart, RF (21) - Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Edith De Leija, CF (22) - Adama, Mexico
Angela Valenzuela, RHP (19) - Phoenix, AZ, USA
Melissa Mayeux, SS (27) - Louviers, France
Chloe Atkinson, C (18) - Perth, Australia
Milanyela Cortez, RHP (27) - Barquisimeto, Venezuela
Abigail Moore, C (18) - Arlington, TX, USA
Minseo Park, 2B (21) - Seoul, South Korea
Sarah Beaulieu, RHP (21) - Rivière-du-Loup, QC, Canada
A Rotation-Heavy Blueprint With International Reach
Few teams leaned into pitching as heavily as New York. Nearly half of their selections are right-handed or left-handed pitchers, giving the club extraordinary flexibility in building its inaugural rotation and bullpen.
Paired with athletic outfielders, veteran infield anchors, and a promising group of catchers, New York's draft class reflects a franchise intent on competing with depth, durability, and a global scouting footprint.
