Union Omaha and City of Omaha Announce Plans for New Downtown Soccer Stadium and Mixed-Use District

OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha Soccer, in partnership with the City of Omaha, is announcing an agreement for the development of a professional soccer stadium and mixed-use district in north downtown Omaha. If approved, a groundbreaking would occur in 2026 and the stadium would open in 2028.

This new stadium would serve as a transformative anchor for the area, adding a walkable, vibrant and transit-oriented destination. Once built, it will be visible from Abbott Drive, adding a new "wow factor" to the city's front door.

The new stadium will house Union Omaha, Nebraska's premier professional soccer team and a two-time USL League One champion. It will also be the future home to a women's professional team. The stadium will anchor a 20-acre district of retail, dining, housing and green space. It will accentuate a rapidly evolving area that includes the Hot Shops Art Center and Millwork Commons.

"This is huge for Omaha," said Omaha Mayor John Ewing. "The stadium and surrounding district would offer another reason to live, work and play downtown, strengthening our urban core. It will be an engine for jobs, housing, entertainment and urban living. It demonstrates what's possible when public and private partners share a vision for growth that benefits the entire community."

The project will rise on a largely unused site north of Cuming Street that Union Pacific Railroad currently owns and is in the process of selling to the City of Omaha. Redeveloping this property allows Omaha to extend its urban fabric, strengthen basic infrastructure, and create a walkable connection between the expanding downtown district and the neighborhoods to the north. The location offers ample space for a modern stadium, new housing, entertainment, retail, and public areas. The result will be a vibrant destination that adds energy and purpose to the city's core. The City of Omaha and Union Omaha appreciate Union Pacific's willingness to help make this catalytic vision possible.

The development is projected to create hundreds of construction and other jobs, with future phases offering the promise of more permanent positions in soccer operations, retail, hospitality, and housing. ¬Â¨ ¬Â¨"Union Omaha was founded to unite our city around the world's game," said Gary Green, co-owner of Union Omaha and CEO of Alliance Sports. "This stadium and district aren't just a venue, they're a ¬Â¨ ¬Â¨statement. They are a statement that Omaha is here to compete with any city, on any stage, and that we're investing in our future, our identity, and the strength of our community, all in close partnership with City Hall. When we take the field with Union Omaha across our chest, we're building something that will propel this city forward for decades to come."

With soccer ranking among America's fastest-growing sports, this project strengthens Omaha's competitiveness with peer Midwest cities investing in professional soccer infrastructure. The USL-one of the oldest and largest professional soccer organizations in the United States, with nearly 40 clubs across its Championship and League One tiers-includes cities such as Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Louisville that have built or are building or expanding soccer-specific stadiums. By developing a modern stadium home for Union Omaha, a two-time USL League One champion, Omaha joins that momentum and positions itself for long-term growth in sports, entertainment, and urban development.

"Union Omaha's success on the pitch has always reflected the passion of the Omaha community," said Alexis Boulos, General Manager of Union Omaha. "Union Omaha's motto is One Means All, and this new downtown home will give fans, families, students, businesses, and visitors a place to celebrate that spirit together and showcase Omaha on the national stage."

The stadium will bring professional soccer to the heart of Omaha, creating a premier venue for matches, community events, and youth engagement. As part of the larger mixed-use district, it reflects Union Omaha's commitment to community impact by hosting youth tournaments, school championships, and learning opportunities that connect young people to the excitement of the game and inspire the next generation of players and fans.

"This is exactly the kind of catalytic project that will continue our city's growth," said Heath Mello, President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. "It adds energy to our urban core, helps recruit and retain the workforce of the future, and creates a professional sport destination that strengthens Omaha's competitiveness with other growing U.S. cities."

Currently, the stadium is estimated to cost $114 million. There will be additional infrastructure costs as well. It also depends on upcoming City Council review and approval of the land purchase with Union Pacific and a separate Union Omaha application for State of Nebraska turnback tax funding. There will also be future City Council approvals needed for financing sources to include tax increment financing and occupation tax requests as well as potential direct city financing, such as bonds or capital improvement dollars.

For its upcoming 2026 season, Union Omaha will play at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium. Season tickets are available here. The team is led by sporting director Jamie Henderson and new head coach Vincenzo "Vinnie" Candela.

Union Omaha plans to break ground in 2026, with the stadium expected to be completed in time for the 2028 season. Union Omaha selected Hines as the development lead for the stadium, with HOK as the design architect. Other identified partners include RDG Planning & Design for landscape architecture and the Sports & Entertainment practice group at global real estate services firm JLL. The group has in-depth experience with sports anchored mixed-use development projects across the US.

Union Omaha Stadium and Mixed-Use Project | November 2025 Frequently Asked Questions

Stadium Planning

What is the timeline to build the stadium? Union Omaha plans to break ground in 2026, with the stadium expected to be completed in time for the 2028 season.

Who is building the stadium?

Union Omaha will build the stadium in partnership with the City, who will own the stadium. Union Omaha has selected Hines as the development lead for the stadium, with HOK as the design partner.

Other identified partners include RDG Planning & Design for landscape architecture and the Sports & Entertainment practice group at global real estate services firm JLL. The group has in-depth experience with sports anchored mixed-use development projects across the US. Union Omaha will coordinate with the City on construction and financing as will be outlined in future agreements between the parties.

Where will the stadium be located? The project will rise on a largely unused site north of Cuming Street, roughly across the street from Charles Schwab Field, that Union Pacific Railroad currently owns. The tract of land is east of the Millwork Commons area. Drone footage of the area and a rendering of the stadium can be found here. What is the next step in Union Omaha's plans to build a stadium for Nebraska's premier professional soccer team? First, the Omaha City Council must approve a land purchase agreement with Union Pacific Railroad. The first of three Council readings on this is Tuesday (Nov. 25). The Council also must approve a resolution permitting the City and Union Omaha to apply for turnback financing from the State of Nebraska. The Council will consider and vote on this on Tuesday (Nov. 25). Subsequent approvals by the State of Nebraska and Omaha City Council will be required for financing. We anticipate bringing those forward early in 2026.

How large will the stadium be? The stadium will include approximately 6,500 fixed seats, with overall capacity reaching about 8,500 with the berm and standing-room spaces.

What are the estimated costs to build the stadium? Hard costs to build the stadium are estimated at about $114 million. There will be additional infrastructure costs as well.

Will Union Omaha's new plans also include youth facilities and programming? Union Omaha will continue to work with community partners to ensure connectivity between and among the soccer club and area youth. Union Omaha wants groups of all ages to have access to the stadium facilities once it opens.

The stadium will bring professional soccer to the heart of Omaha, creating a premier venue for matches, community events, and youth engagement. As part of the larger mixed-use district, it reflects Union Omaha's commitment to community impact by hosting youth tournaments, school championships, and learning opportunities that connect young people to the excitement of the game and inspire the next generation of players and fans.

What types of housing and mixed-use things will there be? The location offers ample space for a modern stadium, new housing, entertainment, retail and public areas. The result will be a vibrant destination that adds energy and purpose to the city's urban core.

Part of the stadium plan is adjacent mixed-use development to create a complete and vibrant fan experience and urban neighborhood.

What is the plan for parking? Union Omaha is working with the City of Omaha and will work with adjacent developments on parking.

About Union Omaha and USL League One

As the stadium is constructed, where will Union Omaha play during the 2026 season? Union Omaha, led by sporting director Jamie Henderson and newly promoted head coach Vincenzo "Vinnie" Candela, has an agreement to play the 2026 season at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium. Season tickets are now available here. Tell me about Union Omaha. Since launching in 2020, Nebraska's premier professional soccer team has been the winningest club in American professional soccer. The Owls stand a cut above in third-division USL League One, consistently competing at a high level and even defeating teams from higher divisions.

In short order, Union Omaha has established itself as a dominant force in USL League One, a talent development pipeline, and a key player in U.S. soccer. Beyond its success on the field, the club is inspiring more Nebraska youth across the state to explore soccer, strengthening the sport's future in the region. The team's dedicated leadership, growing fan base, and national recognition position the club for continued success and expansion opportunities. To build on these achievements, Union Omaha will construct a soccer-specific stadium in downtown Omaha, establishing a permanent home for the club.

What is the history of USL League One, where Union Omaha plays? Union Omaha plays in USL League One. League One is the United States Soccer Federation-sanctioned Division III league and occupies the third tier of the American soccer landscape, below USL Championship and Major League Soccer and above USL League Two.

Launched in the spring of 2017, League One's goal is to continue to grow the game of soccer in America by offering new communities the opportunity to support local soccer clubs and providing pathways for youth players to follow their professional dreams. Omaha was the 11th city to enter League One, joining Chattanooga, Tenn., Frisco, Tex, Greenville, S.C., Lansing, Mich., Madison, Wis., Orlando, Fla., Richmond, Va., Statesboro, Ga., Toronto, Canada, and Tucson, Ariz.

Will you form a women's professional soccer club?

Yes. We are excited for the potential to bring women's professional soccer to Omaha, but the stadium has to be built first.

Why can't Union Omaha play at Werner Park indefinitely? There are a variety of reasons Union Omaha seeks a permanent home for professional soccer: -¢

Werner Park is a baseball field. It is not ideal to play professional soccer on a field built for another sport.

-

The owners of Union Omaha sold the Storm Chasers to a new MiLB ownership group in 2024.

Playing soccer at Werner Park is no longer an option.

-

The city of Omaha and its residents deserve a state-of-the-art soccer stadium to house its premier professional sports team. Union Omaha ownership has been working hard to make that happen and will continue to work to make sure the stadium and everything around it serves all residents of this great city.

Union Omaha will play the 2026 season at Creighton's Morrison Stadium. Could that be an ongoing arrangement? -¢

Creighton is an outstanding community partner, and Union Omaha is grateful for the opportunity to use its facility in 2026. This, however, is only a temporary solution until the new stadium is constructed.

-

Both collegiate soccer and professional soccer play in similar seasons and that creates scheduling and facilities challenges long term.

-

A dedicated stadium is essential to grow the sport, strengthen our community impact, and provide a permanent home that supports our players, coaches, and front office staff.

Why were previous efforts to find land unsuccessful?

Previous efforts were unsuccessful because an agreement to acquire the land could not be reached.

Union Omaha, in coordination with the City of Omaha, remained confident that the right site would ultimately be identified for a downtown home for professional soccer. We thank the City and Union Pacific for helping make that happen.

For more information, please visit unionomaha.com .

