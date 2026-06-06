Know Before You Go: 6/6 vs. Fort Wayne FC

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







The Owls may be top of the table in USL League One, but they'll need a high-flying win here to keep in the hunt for advancement from their group in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The good news is that they've gotten their matches against USL Championship teams out of te way, and now face a pair of midwestern foes in their own league. It is, however, worth noting that Omaha and Fort Wayne carry into this match the two longest unbeaten runs in USL1; Union Omaha hasn't lost in the league since April 18th, while Fort Wayne's last league defeat ranges back to March 28th at New York Cosmos. It makes for a combined 13 USL League One matches without a loss, and it makes for a real test to kick off June.

ABOUT FORT WAYNE FC

As mentioned above, Fort Wayne FC are flying in their first season. After a pair of early losses and a lengthy road trip while their home stadium was being finished, the Indiana outfit has been playing some enterprising soccer. Lilian Ricol and Taig Healy each have five goals on the season, with the latter nominated for May Player of the Month in the league, whilst the trio of Ricol, Javier Armas, and Michael Rempel all have 14 chances created thus far. Owls fans can also potentially see a familiar face suiting up for the opposition, with towering midfielder Ryan Becher being worked back into their lineup after an absence through most of May.

GLOBAL GOBLET NIGHT

Tonight is our Global Goblet Night to celebrate the world's biggest soccer tournament coming to the U.S.! Make sure you get through the gates when they open at 6pm, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a free rally towel, courtesy of Sporting Nebraska FC, Omaha Sports Complex, and Coca-Cola.

Once you're inside, we'll have plenty of global merch at our team store, ranging from shirts and scarves to World Cup soccer balls! We're also proud to welcome Dancing Beyond Limits for a special halftime performance.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

Please note that the Centris Family Fun Zone may be closed in the case of inclement weather (storms, high winds, etc).

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: Fort Wayne FC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvFW







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.