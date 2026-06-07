Cosmos Fall, 4-1, to Hartford Athletic in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchday 3

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 4-1 to Hartford Athletic in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchday 3 at Hinchliffe Stadium. Hartford struck early in the 11th minute through Augustine Williams before Barry Coffey doubled the visitors' advantage in the 40th minute. The Cosmos were reduced to ten men in the 15th minute when Augustine Puentes was shown a red card, forcing New York to play the majority of the match shorthanded. Hartford added a third goal just before halftime through Emmanuel Samadia in the 45th minute to take a 3-0 lead into the break.

Despite playing with ten men, the Cosmos showed resilience in the second half and found a breakthrough in the 87th minute when Sergio Chavez scored to pull one back for New York. Hartford answered almost immediately, however, as Andrés Hernández restored the three-goal advantage one minute later. The Cosmos continued to battle throughout the second half, but Hartford's numerical advantage and attacking pressure proved difficult to overcome as the visitors secured the 4-1 result.

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 1-4 HARTFORD ATHLETIC

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Chan; Materazzi, Noecker, Morabito, Galazzini; Puentes, Sidoel; Guarino, Bohui, Koffi; Zielonka.

Subs: Chavez, Holt, Spengler, Guenzatti, Jawneh, Garcia, Manzano, Mendonca. Coach: Corti.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (3-4-3): Ngepi; Diaz Pe, Presthus, Fischer; Samadia, Makania, Careaga, Anderson; Ngalina, Williams, Coffey.

Subs: Nije, Moreira, Anaku, Hernández, Carvalho, Taofeek, Flynn. Coach: Wilfried Nancy.

Goals: 11 ¬Â² Williams (HFD), 40 ¬Â² Coffey (HFD), 45 ¬Â² Samadia (HFD), 87 ¬Â² Chavez (C), 88 ¬Â² Hernández (HFD).

Bookings: 44 ¬Â² Bohui (C), 45'+2 Ngepi (HFD), 45'+2 Sidoel (C), 57 ¬Â² Materazzi (C), 76 ¬Â² Diaz Pe (HFD), 90'+3 Guenzatti (C).

Sent Off: 15 ¬Â² Puentes (C), 63 ¬Â² Ngepi (HFD).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 43.4% - Hartford Athletic 56.6%

Shots: Cosmos 8 - Hartford Athletic 20

Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - Hartford Athletic 9

Corners: Cosmos 4 - Hartford Athletic 6

Saves: Cosmos 6 - Hartford Athletic 2

Fouls: Cosmos 12 - Hartford Athletic 15

Yellow Cards: Cosmos 4 - Hartford Athletic 2

Red Cards: Cosmos 1 - Hartford Athletic 1







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.