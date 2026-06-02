New York Cosmos and New Jersey Jackals Announce Partnership with the New Jersey Lottery

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos and New Jersey Jackals announced a new partnership with the New Jersey Lottery, naming the organization as the Official Lottery Partner of both clubs throughout the 2026 season.

The partnership brings together two historic professional sports organizations in Northern New Jersey with one of the state's most recognized brands to create new fan experiences, community activations, and entertainment opportunities at Hinchliffe Stadium throughout the year.

As part of the partnership, the New Jersey Lottery will have a visible presence during both Cosmos and Jackals home matches through stadium signage, digital promotions, VIP hospitality spaces, and on-site activations.

The agreement also includes player appearances and community engagement initiatives featuring Cosmos and Jackals players at select New Jersey Lottery events and fan experiences across the state.

A centerpiece of the partnership will be the New Jersey Lottery serving as the Presenting Partner of the July 4th Paterson Day Celebration & Drone Show hosted by the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium. The event will feature entertainment, community programming, and a postgame drone show celebration as part of the club's Fourth of July festivities.

In addition, the New Jersey Lottery will serve as Presenting Partner of the New Jersey Jackals June 19th Celebration & Drone Show, further expanding the partnership across both clubs and major community events at Hinchliffe Stadium.

"We are proud to welcome the New Jersey Lottery as a partner of both the Cosmos and Jackals," said Baye Adofo-Wilson, Chairperson and Managing Partner of the New York Cosmos and New Jersey Jackals. "This partnership is centered around community, fan engagement, and creating memorable experiences for supporters across North Jersey, both on and off the field."

The New York Cosmos currently compete in USL League One and play home matches at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. The New Jersey Jackals are members of the Frontier League and also call Hinchliffe Stadium home during the baseball season.







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