Cosmos Fall 2-1 on the Road against Sarasota Paradise

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 2-1 to Sarasota Paradise on Saturday night in a tightly contested road matchup. The opening half saw both sides battle for control through midfield with chances created at either end of the pitch. Sarasota applied pressure throughout stretches of the first half, but goalkeeper Javier Garcia delivered several strong saves to keep the match scoreless heading into the break. The Cosmos also generated attacking moments of their own, pushing forward in transition and forcing Sarasota to remain organized defensively.

The Cosmos found the breakthrough early in the second half when Ajmeer Spengler opened the scoring in the 50th minute to give New York a 1-0 advantage. Following the goal, the Cosmos looked to build momentum and continued pressing forward while remaining compact defensively. Sarasota responded in the 68th minute through Mathew Bolduc before Anderson Rosa found the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute to swing the match back in favor of the hosts. New York made several substitutions late in the match in an effort to regain control and find an equalizer, continuing to push numbers forward through the closing stages. Despite creating pressure late and competing throughout the full 90 minutes, the Cosmos were unable to convert another chance as Sarasota secured the 2-1 result.

MATCH DETAILS

SARASOTA PARADISE 2-1 NEW YORK COSMOS

SARASOTA PARADISE (4-4-2): Amedeka; Sogaard, Watters, Valentine, Rosa; Bolanos, Walker, O'Dwyer, Bryant; Reed, Mclaughlin.

Subs: Petersen, Brulinski, Bolduc, Karani, Rodriguez, Tainio, Bäckstrand, Sanchez, Sutton. Coach: -.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-1-4-1): Garcia; Galazzini, Chavez, Holt, Cabrera; Sidoel; Zielonka, Mendonca, Spengler, Jawneh; Guenzatti.

Subs: Noecker, Morabito, Milovanov, Guarino, Puentes, Stephani, Materazzi. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 50 ¬Â² Spengler (C), 68 ¬Â² Bolduc (SAR), 78 ¬Â² Rosa (SAR).

Bookings: 13 ¬Â² Spengler (C), 22 ¬Â² Valentine (SAR), 42 ¬Â² Galazzini (C), 57 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C), 62 ¬Â² Watters (SAR), 84 ¬Â² Amedeka (SAR), 90 ¬Â² Chavez (C).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 46.2% - Sarasota 53.8%

Shots: Cosmos 10 - Sarasota 10

Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - Sarasota 9

Corners: Cosmos 4 - Sarasota 4

Saves: Cosmos 7 - Sarasota 2

Fouls: Cosmos 12 - Sarasota 12

Yellow Cards: Cosmos 4 - Sarasota 3







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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