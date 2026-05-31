Fort Wayne Football Club Now Unbeaten in 7 Straight USL League One Matches

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club's unbeaten streak in USL League One play has reached seven matches, following a scoreless draw with AV Alta FC on Saturday night.

A crowd of 3,925 was on hand at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - it was Report Card and Military Appreciation Night - and the Fort Wayne FC faithful were treated to a match that saw the Autumn Gold & Black control much of the action with a 63.9% to 36.1% advantage in possession time; a 5-0 advantage in shots on net; and an 86.9% to 79.3% advantage in passing accuracy.

Fort Wayne FC is 4-2-4 in USL League One play, including a 2-0-3 record at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.

During its seven-match unbeaten streak in league play, Fort Wayne FC is 4-0-3, including the 2-0-3 mark at 6411 Bass Road.

"Every time we play at home, we want to demonstrate that nobody can beat us here. We want to be the stronger team," Fort Wayne FC's Michael Rempel said. "From Minute 1, we want to show everyone that in our home, nobody but us deserves to win. This game was a tough game, and in the second half we had so many chances, and I'm sad we couldn't score."

Fort Wayne FC captain Tiago Dias appeared to net a shot in stoppage time, heading in the rebound of a Juan Solís chance that caromed off the crossbar, but Dias was ruled offside as gold smoke plumed from the nearby supporters section.

AV Alta FC (3-2-5) played much of the match with only 10 men, after Maboumou Alassane received his second yellow card in the 47th minute for an aggressive play against Emerson Nieto.

"I think we created enough chances where we maybe could have scored a goal, but we didn't get it," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said. "The big thing is we got another point, we're still undefeated at home, and we played really well. I think our performance was really good tonight."

Fort Wayne FC played for the first time this season without Javier Armas, who suffered an injury in the 3-1 victory at Athletic Club Boise on May 23. However, Ryan Becher checked into Saturday's game in the 82nd minute, after missing seven matches in USL League One and Prinx Tires USL Cup action.

Goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann emerged with his fourth clean sheet of the season. It was also the 31st of his USL League One career, putting him into a tie with Akira Fitzgerald for third all time. Schipmann is three back of Lalo Delgado for second place and 16 back of Rashid Nuhu for the all-time lead.

AV Alta FC goalkeeper Denzil Smith had his third shutout of the season

Fort Wayne FC plays its next four matches on the road, beginning with a USL Cup match 8 p.m. Saturday at Union Omaha and returns to Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on July 4 for a 7:30 p.m. tilt with the Spokane Velocity.

Box score

FORT WAYNE FC 0-0-0 AV ALTA FC 0-0-0 May 30, 2026 At Ruoff Mortgage Stadium Attendance: 3,925 RECORDS: FW 4-2-4; AV 3-2-5 GOALS: FW-None; AV-None ASSISTS: FW-None; AV-None SAVES: FW- Bernd Schipmann 0; AV-Denzil Smith 5 POSSESSION: FW- 63.9%; AV- 36.1% YELLOW CARDS: FW- JP Jordan, Reid Sproat, Tiago Dias; AV-Denzil Smith, Maboumou Alassane 2, Adam Aoumaich. RED CARDS: FW-None; AV-Maboumou Alassane. REFEREE: Alex Beehler







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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