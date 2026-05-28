Fun in the Sun: Fort Wayne Football Club Players Give Kids Lasting Memories at Huntington YMCA Soccer Practice

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club players Jayden Smith, JP Jordan, Ryan Becher and Michael Rempel visited Yeoman Park in Huntington on Wednesday to work with kids at a Huntington YMCA soccer practice.

Attending events such as this are part of Fort Wayne FC's commitment to growing soccer in Northeast Indiana and impacting youths in a positive way.

Smith and Jordan worked with the older kids, grades six through eight, primarily on spacing, keys to successfully sharing the ball, and limiting the amount of ball chasing that happens on the pitch.

Becher and Rempel worked with grades three through five with a focus on fundamentals, including passing and shooting drills, and the Fort Wayne FC players participated in a scrimmage with the kids.

"It's good seeing the young kids and all the play," said Smith, a Fort Wayne FC defender, passionate about helping popularize soccer in the area.

About 50 kids were on hand for the event.

"It was good to see quite a big turnout for an event like this," Smith said.

He was flanked by kids laughing, dancing and making lasting memories. Perhaps some will grow up to become professional soccer players, too.

"I hope they had fun, getting to see a couple of pro footballers. And if any of them wanted to become pro footballers that would be nice," Smith said, adding that players who want to compete at high levels need to make sure they keep having fun while playing the sport. "Keep enjoying it. As long as you keep enjoying it, you'll make it (far)."

The Fort Wayne FC players spent time autographing posters after the practice. One kid exclaimed with a big smile: "I will keep this poster forever. It's never coming off my wall."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

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