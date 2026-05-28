Collin Fernandez and Sean Lewis Earn League One Team of the Week Selections for Week 11/12

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Two Velocity FC players made League One's Team of the Week for week 11/12, with midfielder Collin Fernandez and goalkeeper Sean Lewis both earning a selection.

Fernandez had a standout performance in the midfield last Sunday against Sarasota Paradise, notching an 84.9% passing accuracy off of 73 passes and assisting on Spokane's game-winning goal by Derek Waldeck in the 72nd minute. Fernandez has started in four of his six appearances this season and has a 86% pass accuracy in 2026. The selection is Fernandez's fifth of his League One career.

Lewis made his third straight start in goal last Sunday, making four saves against Sarasota en route to his first clean sheet of the regular-season. The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year has made eight saves and has only conceded one goal in 2026, holding an 88.9% save success rate. Lewis has now made a TOTW three times in his career.

Week 11/12 is the first time Velocity FC had multiple players make a TOTW since week six, when Jack Denton, Shavon John-Brown, Moses Mensah, Lucky Opara, Nil Vinyals, and head coach Leigh Veidman all earned a selection after a pair of victories against AV Alta FC and the Richmond Kickers.

Following Fernandez and Lewis's standout performances, Velocity FC will hit the road for a match against Portland Hearts of Pine Sarasota Paradise on May 30 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Maine. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Velocity FC's next home match will be on Saturday, June 6th at 6:00 PM against its regional rival Athletic Club Boise, which sold out its inaugural home opener against Spokane in March. Help Velocity FC defend its home turf by filling out ONE Spokane Stadium on June 6th, welcoming AC Boise to The Edge! You will not want to miss this rivalry match, so buy your tickets now and cheer on the Lads as they continue their third season in USL League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.