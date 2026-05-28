Kickers to Host AC Boise for the First Time Saturday Night

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers host AC Boise for the first time ever at City Stadium on Saturday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for Military Appreciation Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers fell to the Chattanooga Red Wolves 5-0 in USL League One action on Wednesday, May 27 at CHI Memorial Stadium.

The match marked Richmond's 13th of the season and third in the USL Cup.

With the result, Richmond now holds a 6-13-2 record against the Chattanooga Red Wolves all-time.

New Era of Competition

For the first time in history, the Richmond Kickers and AC Boise will face off in competition on Saturday evening.

AC Boise, who took the pitch for the first time in March 2026, currently stand at 4-4-2 in their inaugural season.

The Richmond Kickers will face AC Boise twice in the 2026 season. The second of two matchups will be on the road at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Numbers to Know

6: The Kickers have had six different goals scorers across their last six matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 39 days.

9: Wednesday marked Richmond's ninth USL1 Regular Season match of the season and fourth at home.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

14: Wednesday marked Richmond's 14th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga this past Wednesday.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond will travel to Segra Field to face Loudoun United FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action on Saturday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

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