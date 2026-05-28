Paradise Record First USL League One Away Win in Club History vs AC Boise

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







After an even contest against Spokane Velocity FC on Sunday, the Paradise faced a fast turnaround in Boise, Idaho just 3 days later. The quick timetable didn't prove to be an obstacle, as strikes from Chandler O'Dwyer and Garrett McLaughlin as well as an Alex Sutton clean sheet against AC Boise 2-0 gave the Paradise their first road win in their USL League One history.

AC Boise dominated the first half, implementing a fast-paced style of play that saw them utilize their wingers in an all-out attack to try and be the first to break the scoreless deadlock. Instead, they encountered the brick wall known as Alex Sutton. The Sarasota keeper used all of his 6'2" frame to stonewall the Boise attack, diving left and right to deny them the opening goal. His most highlight-worthy moment came just before the ten-minute mark that saw him fly superman-style to deny Boise's Denys Kostyshyn of a goal that would have burst through the top left corner. "Super proud and ecstatic for the boys. Every match is difficult but to fly across the country and get the job done is a testament to this group's togetherness and grit," said Sutton, who increased his save total to 31 on the season with four in the match.

Sarasota struck first in the 54th minute. After Chandler O'Dwyer received a ball from Jonathan Bolanos, the midfielder curled a left footed shot past Boise keeper Jonathan Kliewer and into the top right corner to open the scoring and tally his first goal of the season. Their second goal would come five minutes later, thanks to a ball from Sander Røed that saw the Norwegian fire a cross along the floor across the face of the goal, connecting with a streaking Garrett McLaughlin to make it 2-0 to the visitors. McLaughlin, the first signee in the club's professional history, expressed relief at finally getting his first goal in Paradise colors. "I'm so relieved to get off the mark," he said after the game. Adding, "This is a special group of players and tonight we showed that."

Sarasota's defense gelled around Sutton's performance, holding strong as Boise had their previously high-powered attack neutralized in the second half, only getting two shots on target from the eight they took during the half. "I'm incredibly proud of this team," head coach Mika Elovaara said postgame. "The whole team played their hearts out, and we felt we deserved the win against a very strong team."

The Paradise implemented a much more defensive block in the game, prioritizing counter-attacking opportunities with an emphasis on neutralizing AC Boise's wide threats. AC Boise outshot the Paradise 18 to 10, with 4 shots on target as opposed to Sarasota's 2. However, quantity did not equal quality for AC Boise as they were unable to register a goal, while Sarasota cashed in on both of their shots on target.

The defense held firm as the final whistle blew and cheers went up around the Sarasota squad as they were finally back in the win column.

UP NEXT

Sarasota heads back home to complete its three-game week as they take on New York Cosmos looking to capitalize on their momentum from Boise.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.