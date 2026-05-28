Kaihim Thomas Earns Trinidad and Tobago National Team Call-Up
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC midfielder Kaihim Thomas has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National Team for an upcoming international friendly against South Korea on May 30 at BYU South Field in Utah.
Thomas' selection highlights Corpus Christi FC's growing presence on the professional and international stage.
Currently ranked among the top national teams in the Caribbean Football Union and Concacaf competition, Trinidad and Tobago continues preparations for upcoming international competitions under head coach Derek King. The squad for the South Korea friendly features a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talent from clubs around the world.
"I am most grateful to represent my country once again, and I think this will be a very good experience for me in the direction I want to go throughout this season," Thomas said.
The international friendly against South Korea will provide Thomas an opportunity to represent his country on the international stage against one of Asia's top national teams.
Corpus Christi FC congratulates Kaihim on his selection as he prepares to represent Trinidad and Tobago on the international stage."
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