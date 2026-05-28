Greenville Triumph SC Announces Match Day Parking Details for GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer today announced match day parking details for GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station ahead of the June 3 opening. Developed in coordination with Hughes Investments and the City of Mauldin, the plan includes more than 2,000 parking spaces secured through partnerships with nearby property owners along Holland Road and at Mauldin High School.

With a focus on supporting a safe and efficient experience for fans while minimizing impact on the surrounding area, the more than 2,000 supplemental parking spaces available through community partners are in addition to BridgeWay Station's recently announced parking expansion.

"Our priority is making sure fans know exactly what to expect when they arrive on match day, while also providing convenient, flexible options to get to and from GE Vernova Park," said Zach Prince, general manager and sporting director, Greenville Pro Soccer.

Fans attending matches are encouraged to plan ahead, review parking options before arrival, and allow additional time for traffic, parking, and stadium entry on match days.

"We've worked closely with partners to create a parking plan that supports a seamless match day experience while helping manage traffic flow around BridgeWay Station," Prince said. "We are committed to continuing to improve the experience with every match."

The newly secured parking is at:

Holland Park Church

Green Lot

Five Forks Methodist Church

Mauldin High School

Another parking lot at Jackson Marketing is reserved for supporters.

All off-site parking is within walking distance of the stadium, with an accessible shuttle service available before and after matches. Fans parking at Mauldin High are encouraged to use the Mauldin GateWay Bridge to GE Vernova Park. Shuttle service will run continuously before and after matches between designated parking lots and marked drop-off and pick-up locations near the stadium. ADA-accessible parking spaces will be available adjacent to the GE Vernova Park entrance and at all of-site parking locations.

Parking prices will vary by location and purchase timing. Fans who purchase season-long parking passes in advance will have access to select lots beginning at $7 per match, while individual match parking purchased on game day will range from $10 to $15, depending on lot location. All parking locations will support cashless payment options.

Parking at BridgeWay Station will become paid starting at 4 p.m. on match days. Guests visiting participating BridgeWay Station restaurants, retail businesses, and other tenants can receive a promo code to have their parking fees waived.

To help improve traffic flow on match days, fans are encouraged to approach parking areas via Bridges Road, Holland Road, and East Butler Road rather than entering directly through BridgeWay Boulevard. Additional traffic signage, parking attendants, and directional staff will be positioned throughout the district to assist fans entering and exiting parking areas. Holland Road at the intersection of BridgeWay Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction on match days, with traffic operations managed by Mauldin Police Department personnel.

Fans utilizing rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft should plan to use the designated rideshare zone located south of GE Vernova Park. To help manage traffic flow on match days, rideshare vehicles and shuttle services will access BridgeWay Boulevard via Bridges Road, with drop-off and pickup operations occurring near the southeast corner of the stadium before exiting back onto Bridges Road.

The club encourages all fans attending home matches at GE Vernova Park to:

Review parking maps and lot assignments before leaving home

Arrive early - plan for heavier-than-normal traffic on Bridges Road, Holland Road, and throughout BridgeWay Station

Allow additional time for parking and stadium entry

Follow signage and staff directions in all lots and along shuttle routes

Parking along Holland Road, BridgeWay Boulevard, Bridges Road, or on any public right-of-way or private property without permission is prohibited. Vehicles found parked in these areas are subject to towing at the vehicle owner's or operator's expense.

Additional parking details, maps, and updates will be shared on the club's website and social media channels ahead of each match. For tickets and more information about the Greenville Triumph, visit www.greenvilletriumph.com.







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