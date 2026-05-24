Triumph Earn Point in Physical Battle against Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Portland, ME - The Greenville Triumph traveled to Portland, Maine on Saturday night to face Hearts of Pine for the first meeting between the two clubs this season. After going 461 consecutive minutes without a goal, Greenville finally found the back of the net but had to battle through adversity to earn a 1-1 draw on the road.

The opening half saw Portland control much of the possession as Greenville looked to stay compact defensively and create chances on the counterattack.

The physical nature of the match showed early when Evan Lee was shown a yellow card in the 16th minute after bringing down a Portland player just outside the box. Greenville nearly broke through shortly after halftime when Devin Boyce earned a dangerous free kick opportunity outside the area in the 48th minute, Portland's Hunter Morse denied the goal.

Greenville finally ended its scoring drought in the 70th minute when Rodrigo Robles found the back of the net to give the Triumph a 1-0 lead.

The momentum shifted five minutes later when the Triumph were called for a handball inside the box. The decision also reduced Greenville to 10 men, and Ollie Wright converted from the spot to level the match at 1-1.

Despite heavy pressure late, including six minutes of second-half stoppage time, Greenville held firm defensively to secure a point away from home.

The Triumph head back on the road to take on One Knoxville Friday May, 29 at 6:30 PM.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

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