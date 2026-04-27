Greenville Triumph Signs Clemson Standout Ezra White

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer today announced the signing of Ezra White, a Central, South Carolina native and the first local player to join the Greenville Triumph's 2026 roster. White will return home on May 9 for a match against the Richmond Kickers at Clemson University's historic Riggs Field. The match will also serve as the final home game before the club opens GE Vernova Park at BridgeWay Station on June 3.

White joined the club on a 25-day contract earlier this season and will play his first home match on May 9 since signing an extended contract with the Triumph.

"Ezra is a model for any player in South Carolina who is working to become a professional. He didn't come through the biggest club or attend the biggest college, and at times he's been overlooked," said Zach Prince, general manager and sporting director of Greenville Pro Soccer. "What sets him apart is his mentality, which is second to none. He has proven that throughout preseason and during his 25-day contract. Ezra and I had a similar pathway to becoming a professional, so I understand the hunger and desire it takes to make it work. We are thrilled to reward him with a contract for the rest of the season. This is just the beginning for Ezra."

White joins the Triumph following a standout collegiate career at the College of Charleston. In 2025, he earned United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Second Team and All-CAA Third Team honors after appearing in 17 matches with 16 starts, recording four assists and logging more than 1,400 minutes.

The season followed a breakout junior campaign in 2024, when he was named All-CAA Second Team after leading the Colonial Athletic Association with 10 assists-ranking fourth nationally. His ability to create chances and impact the game in the final third has been a defining part of his development.

"Ezra is a player who sees the game well and has shown he can create chances consistently," said Dave Dixon. "He made the most of his time with us and proved he can impact the group, so this is a well-earned next step."

Before his collegiate career, White established himself as one of the Upstate's top players at Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina, where he helped lead the program to a 2022 state championship. He was named Clash of the Carolinas MVP and earned two All-State selections along with Region Player of the Year honors.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to start my professional career here in the Upstate," said White. "To be able to make my debut at Riggs Field in front of my hometown community is really special. I'm looking forward to getting on the field and being part of what this club is building."

Hosted at one of the most historic venues in college soccer, the match at Clemson University offers a unique opportunity to celebrate both the club's future and one of its newest hometown players ahead of the opening of the club's permanent home at GE Vernova Park at BridgeWayStation on June 3.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM, with gates opening at 6:00 PM. Tickets start at $17.50, with all seating general admission. Season ticket holders' tickets are valid for this match. For tickets and more information, visit www.greenvilletriumph.com.







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