Greenville Triumph Launch 2026 Read to Score Initiative Presented by ScanSource in Collaboration with GE Vernova

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - As part of its ongoing commitment to investing in communities across the Upstate, the Greenville Triumph SC - today announced the launch of their 2026 Read to Score initiative, presented by ScanSource in collaboration with GE Vernova.

The program launched on April 7 during Family Reading Night, a school-led event at Thomas E. Kerns Elementary school, where ScanSource serves as the PTA. In this role, ScanSource actively partners with the school to support literacy, family engagement and enrichment opportunities for students. During the visit, ScanSource employees and Triumph players led story time. The guest readers introduced themselves, shared their favorite childhood books, and read bilingual, pre-approved selections in the school library.

"At ScanSource, we are deeply committed to supporting Thomas E. Kerns Elementary and creating meaningful opportunities for students to grow and succeed," said Wendy Thacker, vice president of philanthropy and community engagement at ScanSource. "Literacy is a critical foundation for lifelong learning, and we believe every student deserves access to books and engaging experiences that foster a love of reading. We were thrilled to have the Greenville Triumph join us for Family Reading Night, as partnerships like these allow us to extend our impact and contribute meaningfully to students in our community."

Read to Score motivates students from kindergarten through eighth grade with a goal-focused reading program designed to foster consistency, confidence, and a lifelong love of reading. Each year, the program serves thousands of students throughout the region.

By tracking their reading progress throughout the fall with interactive bingo cards, participants can earn incentives and recognition as they reach milestones. Program highlights include on-field experiences such as a parade around the pitch, as well as ongoing engagement through player appearances and literacy-focused events.

"Programs like Read to Score reflect our responsibility to show up in meaningful ways beyond matchday," said Megan Kolak, senior vice president of Greenville Pro Soccer. "We have an opportunity to connect with students at an early age and reinforce habits that can shape their future. We're grateful to ScanSource and GE Vernova for helping us expand that impact."

Pre-registration for the 2026 Read to Score program is now open to teachers and schools across the Upstate. Educators who sign up before the end of the school year will have a chance to win a Greenville Triumph school assembly this fall, with players and staff visiting their schools.

"At GE Vernova, we believe strong communities start with strong opportunities for young people," said Jason Reagan, Greenville Plant Leader at GE Vernova. "Programs like Read to Score help inspire curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning. We're proud to invest in students across the Upstate and help empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers." Since its start, Read to Score has continued to grow in both participation and influence, demonstrating a shared dedication among the Greenville Triumph, ScanSource, and GE Vernova to invest in and create brighter futures for the next generation in the Upstate.

Teachers and schools interested in participating can learn more and register on the Read to Score Program page of the Triumph website.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026

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