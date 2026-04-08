Union Omaha Signs Diego Gutiérrez to Permanent Contract

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed attacker Diego Gutiérrez, pending league and federation approval. Gutiérrez was previously on a 25-day contract with the Owls, having parlayed it into a full deal after an impressive stint in that time.

After debuting for the club in the U.S. Open Cup, Gutiérrez made his mark in his league debut. Subbed on in the 66th minute, Gutiérrez scored in the 73rd and 84th minutes to secure a dramatic win for Los Búhos over AC Boise in front of the home crowd. This past weekend at AV Alta FC, Gutiérrez added to his contributions with his first assist of the season.

Gutiérrez, born and raised in South Omaha, has very much earned "hometown hero" status for his exploits. From a young age, Gutiérrez was involved in the Omaha soccer scene through Sunday league soccer and the Elite Academy. By the time he was on to college, he had become Nebraska's all-time leading goalscorer with an astonishing 112 goals for Ralston High School. The four-time All-State selection stayed local from there, recording 10 goals and 13 assists at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 37 starts. He would transfer to Creighton after three years, and was named BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year twice in his two seasons.

Said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela, "I want to congratulate Diego on earning this opportunity, and myself and the staff are ecstatic to have him continue this journey with his group. We look forward to celebrating more wins together!"

Gutiérrez was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers, but opted to use his extra year of college eligibility due to COVID-19 before joining the Timbers ahead of 2022. He would go on to make twelve appearances for the senior club, as well as 21 appearances for Timbers 2 in which he found the net seven times. Gutiérrez has spent the last couple years in the USL Championship with Charleston Battery and Monterey Bay FC before now returning to where it all started for him.

"I'm happy to have signed with Union Omaha," said Gutiérrez. "This is very special for me, coming back home and playing in front of friends and family. I'm excited to be with the guys for the rest of the year and try to help the team win championships."

Name Pronunciation: [dee-AY-go GOO-tee-eh-rez]

Position: Attacker

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: 01/05/1999

Born: Omaha, Nebraska

Previous Team: Monterey Bay FC

2026 ticket packages are now available. The Owls are moving downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an exciting new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026

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