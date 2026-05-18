Mistakes Cascade in USL Cup Defeat to Louisville

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Omaha, Nebr. - In a bout between two-starred teams, the one from the higher division won out in the end. Louisville City poured it on with three goals from the 70th minute onward to thoroughly ground the Owls and consign them to their worst-ever home defeat.

The visitors set the tempo from the outset, with a high press constantly badgering Rashid Nuhu and his two center backs, Jamie Orson and Brent Kallman. Countless times early on, they were forced to simply clear the ball up the pitch after all other avenues were closed off, resulting in a heavy field tilt towards Nuhu's net.

The longtime Owls goalkeeper was called upon for a massive one-on-one save in the 15th minute when Tola Showunmi barreled through and bore down on goal. He'd make a couple more throughout the match as well, totaling nine saves amidst the onslaught. Come the 27th, though, Louisville's top scorer Jansen Wilson found a way through. After being subbed on due to an injury to Zach Duncan, Wilson capitalized on a rebound from Ray Serranno's shot to slot home the opener.

Omaha slowly grew more assured as the first half wore on, however, and were rewarded for those efforts when Josh Jones fouled a winding and weaving Diego Gutiérrez in the box. The Ralston soccer legend dispatched the spot kick with ease to send both teams into the break knotted up at one apiece.

It was a that old cliché of a tale of two halves, however. While Omaha held 63% possession in the first 45, Louisville would take 60% in the second. Their advantages in shots and corner kicks only grew, though so did a stark discrepancy in fouls that saw them pace the Owls 18-6 by the end.

Of course, one of those six was a red card offense by Younes Boudadi, whose lunge from behind on Jansen Wilson quickly earned him his marching orders. By that point, the home team were behind by two; one goal came in the 49th minute after Wilson was set up by an errant Samuel Owusu pass in his own territory, while the other was fresh in mind, Chris Donovan taking two tries to score but given far too much ability to buzz around the penalty area to do so.

Down two goals and one man, it was all but a death warrant for Los Búhos. Donovan secured a brace to match Wilson's in the 83rd, and Quenzi Huerman added a fifth (and continued the theme of substitutes scoring for Louisville). The final score of 1-5 marks their worst-ever loss to a USL club, as only the 6-0 defeat to Sporting Kansas City was a larger margin of defeat.

Union Omaha remains at home and will look to rebound against a team in their own league. Saturday, May 23rd is their Pups at the Pitch Night, at 7pm against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Fans can register their furry friends here for the match. Tickets and ticket packages for upcoming matches are on sale now.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 17, 2026

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