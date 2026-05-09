Know Before You Go: 5/9 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







It's a big week for the Búhos, beginning with a clash between two of last year's playoff contenders. Following this match with Portland is a trek east to the reigning champions at One Knoxville SC, then a quick return home to host USL Championship powerhouses Louisville City FC. The Owls won't be looking ahead, however. Portland stormed the league in their inaugural season last year, and despite an up-and-down beginning to this season, still possess some dynamic players that can turn the tide in a moment's notice.

ABOUT PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE

First off, you know the matchup will be good when the team is coached by a former Owl. Bobby Murphy has helped build a roster with some outstanding pieces, such as the sparkplug Ollie Wright, and Portland will always have a huge backing from their home state of Maine. These two teams split their three matches last year, with a win for each club at home and an additional draw at Werner Park, so there's all to play for in the overall series. With Portland having followed a 3-1 win against the New York Cosmos with a 3-0 loss in Fort Wayne, they'll be looking to rebound in what will be the unfriendly (to them) confines of Morrison Stadium and tick over .500 for the season.

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT

There's plenty to look forward to with our Women in Sports Night, presented by SheSports. That stretches well before the 7:00pm kickoff time as well; join us at Sokol Arena for a 5:15pm panel featuring the next generation of women in sports! Avarie Howard of Hurrdat will emcee a panel that includes local athletes Britt Prince, Sarah Galligan, and Jasmyn Brown alongside our very own Chief Operating Officer Alexis Boulos.

Following that panel, you can meet those athletes and more on the concourse from the time gates open at 6pm until kickoff. If you want the chance to meet and get autographs from the likes of Maisie Boesiger, Cora Olsen, Kayla Starr, and Reese Snowden, now is the time! We'll also be hosting plenty of women's sports organizations on the concourse surrounding them as well, such as LOVB Volleyball and Omaha Supernovas.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: Portland Hearts of Pine

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvPOR







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.