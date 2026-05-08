Union Omaha Names Nick Hall President and Chief Revenue Officer

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Union Omaha today announced the hiring of Nick Hall as President and Chief Revenue Officer, completing a key addition to the club's executive leadership team alongside Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Alexis Boulos in preparation for the Owls' new permanent stadium home in downtown Omaha. Hall begins May 18, 2026.

"Nick is exactly the kind of leader we were looking for at this moment in Union Omaha's evolution," said Gary Green, CEO and Managing Partner. "He has a proven track record of building brands, launching new venues, and driving revenue through authentic community connection. As we look ahead to our downtown future and continued growth, his experience and energy will be instrumental in shaping how we engage fans, partners, and the broader Omaha and Nebraska communities."

Hall brings more than 16 years of front-office leadership experience across professional soccer and Minor League Baseball. He has led multiple stadium openings and consistently driven attendance growth, expanded sponsorship revenue, and built fan engagement strategies.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Union Omaha at such a pivotal time in the club's momentum and growth," Hall said. "This club has already built something special, a winning culture, a passionate fan base, and a strong identity in the community. My focus is to build on that foundation by creating unforgettable fan experiences and meaningful partnerships that fuel long-term growth."

Hall most recently served as President of Birmingham Legion FC, where he originally joined as the club's first Chief Business Officer following a national search. In that role, he led business operations and elevated the club's presence in the community.

He previously held leadership roles with Energizer Park, home of St. Louis City SC, overseeing hospitality, premium services, and retail strategy during one of MLS' most successful recent stadium launches, which hosted more than 200 events. Hall was part of the leadership team that hosted national and international matches at Energizer Park, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup and friendlies featuring the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, helping establish the venue as a premier destination for soccer.

In baseball, Hall most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Fredericksburg Nationals, where he led the development of a new franchise and stadium from the ground up, guiding the project from groundbreaking through opening and activation while building a fan base and brand that quickly became one of Minor League Baseball's strongest performers.

Prior to that, he helped launch the Amarillo Sod Poodles' new ballpark, playing a key role from early development through opening and activation. Earlier in his career, Hall rose to General Manager of the Jackson Generals, becoming one of the youngest GMs in Southern League history.

Across his career, Hall's teams have consistently ranked among league leaders in attendance and community engagement, earning multiple Executive of the Year nominations and recognition for community service.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Hall and his wife, Tabitha, along with their two children, are relocating to Omaha and look forward to becoming part of Omaha and Nebraska.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 8, 2026

Union Omaha Names Nick Hall President and Chief Revenue Officer - Union Omaha

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