Know Before You Go: 5/2 vs. Greenville Triumph Sc

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha is a perfect 3-0-0 at home so far this season; this May, they have the opportunity to turbocharge that record. This match against Greenville kickstarts a month with five home matches, and it all starts against their longtime competitive rivals from South Carolina. While the Owls departed from the U.S. Open Cup since they were last at Morrison, they also notched a win in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, putting them in great position in that table as well as the USL League One standings where they sit just two points off the top.

ABOUT GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC

As with Union Omaha, Greenville enter 2026 on their third head coach. With Rick Wright retiring after two years at the helm, former Charlotte Independence assistant Dave Dixon has replaced him. Their matches in March were must-watch viewing for anyone who wanted to see goals, with a total of 18 goals across the four matches. However, April has been much quieter, not just with only two matches on their calendar but no goals notched by the Triumph in either. They still have plenty of firepower, though: Azaad Liadi has four goal contributions so far this season, and Deshane Beckford is far and away the league-leading dribbler with 4.7 successful dribbles per 90 minutes.

BEST WESTERN WEAR HALFTIME CONTEST

To celebrate our Belts, Buckles & Bangers Night, we're holding a Best Western Wear contest at halftime of this match! Go all-out on the wild western vibes, and you could win a $50 gift card to the team store!

If you'd like to enter the contest, check in at the table above Section 109 (northwest corner) any time from when gates open until the close of the first half. Then, whenever you check in, make sure you're back over there by the start of the halftime break so that you can be walked down to the pitch for the contest.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: Greenville Triumph SC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvGVL







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.