Paradise Announce the Signing of Midfielder Matt Bolduc on a 25 Day Contract

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise announces the signing of 31 year old former Richmond Kicker midfielder and USL League One regular season champion Matt Bolduc on a 25 day contract. Bolduc brings a plethora of experience within the United States soccer pyramid, having played in the USL Championship, USL League One as well as NISA.

Bolduc played collegiately at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, before leaving to pursue a career in professional soccer. In 2016 he secured a contract with the Harrisburg City Islanders competing in the USL Championship, registering 18 appearances and 1 assist. His performances landed him a stint at the Richmond Kickers competing in the USL League One, playing there from 2017-2022. Most notably, Bolduc led the Kickers in appearances made for the 2021 season with 29, starting in 22 of them. Bolduc played a pivotal role in the Kickers' 2022 season, helping lead the team to the regular season title in USL League One.

After a dominant regular season display, Bolduc made the move to NISA (National Independent Soccer Association) with Flower City Union. Bolduc helped the team win the league, scoring the game winner in the NISA final.

After his 1 year stint with Flower City Union, Bolduc returned to the Kickers, spending the 2025 season with them. During the 2025 season, Bolduc registered 14 appearances as well as a goal and an assist.

"Matt Bolduc is an experienced attacking player who has won titles in our league and the NISA. He will help us become more versatile and productive in our attack. I am grateful to our club leadership for signing a veteran player, and I am looking forward to working with Matt again." - Head Coach Mika Elovaara







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