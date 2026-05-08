Goalkeeper Logan Erb Joins Corpus Christi FC on Loan from Houston Dynamo FC

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce the arrival of goalkeeper Logan Erb on loan from Houston Dynamo FC.

Erb signed a Homegrown Contract with Houston in December 2025.

Erb is coming off two productive years with North Carolina State University. He was ACC Goalkeeper of the Year and ACC First Team in route to helping his team reach the NCAA National Championship Final. He holds the program record in shutouts in a season having recorded 15. Erb made 58 saves across his senior season, posting a save percentage of 82.

Erb and NC State also reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament in 2024.

Erb is a native of Humble, Texas and played in his youth for Texans SC and Rise SC.

"Logan is a top talent with a bright future, who is proven at the USL League Two and collegiate level, and now making his way through the MLS. We are excited to have him in Corpus Christi working with us," Goalkeeper Coach Bill Hamid said.

Erb will be immediately available for CCFC.







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