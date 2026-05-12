Corpus Christi FC Announces FORZA as an Official Equipment Partner

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is proud to announce a new partnership with FORZA as an official equipment supplier for the 2026 USL League One season.

The partnership provides Corpus Christi FC with training and matchday equipment throughout its inaugural professional campaign, supporting day-to-day operations both on and off the field.

FORZA, part of Net World Sports, is a globally recognized soccer equipment brand known for producing goals, nets, training tools, balls, and performance gear used across professional, academy, and grassroots levels of the game. Its equipment is used by clubs around the world to support training standards and match preparation environments.

For Corpus Christi FC, the partnership strengthens the club's competitive infrastructure during its first season in USL League One, ensuring players and staff have access to consistent, professional-grade equipment throughout the year.

As the club continues its debut professional season, partnerships like FORZA play a key role in supporting daily training operations and maintaining a high-performance environment.

To inquire about becoming a partner of Corpus Christi FC, please email partners@corpuscfc.com.







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