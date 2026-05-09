Midfielder Andrew Booth Joins Corpus Christi FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce the signing of Andrew Booth ahead of the club's continued push in the 2026 USL League One season.

Booth joins Corpus Christi after spending time with Spokane Velocity FC on a 25 day contract, where he appeared in three matches during the 2026 campaign, making two starts and logging 194 minutes.

The midfielder brings valuable professional experience across both the USL Championship and USL League One levels. Booth previously spent time with Charleston Battery and FC Tulsa after beginning his professional career with Greenville Triumph SC.

"We're really delighted to get Andrew Booth across the line," Head Coach Eamon Zayed said. "He's a player with tremendous experience who has competed at both the USL League One and USL Championship levels. I'm very familiar with him and recently he was with Spokane on a short-term contract, where he did really well and scored a couple of goals.

"I spoke with their coaching staff and they had a lot of great things to say about him. If it was up to them, they would have kept him. We're delighted to have Andrew with us and there's no doubt he's going to help us massively in our push to make the playoffs and hopefully achieve even more."

Booth will be immediately available for CCFC.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026

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