Corpus Christi FC Claims First Pro Win in USL Cup Debut

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - In its Prinx Tires USL Cup debut, Corpus Christi FC (CCFC) downed Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0. It's the club's first win its professional history.

Blake Bowen's seventh minute strike was the difference for the Sharks (1-0-0)

A Fast Start

CCFC began the match on the attack, controlling the majority of possession in the first half. They didn't get off many shots in the first half, but they made the best of their few chances. From the center of the pitch, Jackson Dietrick struck a hard low pass towards the left side of the box, right on the money for Bowen. He took a touch across the top of the box and fired a shot hitting the bottom of the crossbar and into the net. This was Bowen's second goal in as many matches this week, his first in USL Cup play.

The Sharks kept the Red Wolves (0-1-0) off their game for most of the first quarter. Chattanooga didn't have a single shot on frame in the first half and it wasn't until the 27th minute they got into CCFC's box with a quality chance.

Second Half Defense

The second half looked like a completely different game. CCFC played a defensive chess match, changing their formation. They faced a barrage of shots in the half, 16 total, but held strong together. Sam Roscoe led the backline with 11 clearances. Bowen had eight, Jack Keaney and Tomas Ritondale had five a piece.

"I think tonight we showed real fight for each other after a tough couple of weeks," Roscoe said. "All through the week leading up to the game it was about us and tonight we showed the character we know we have in the group. We fought for each other to keep a clean sheet and a bit of brilliance from Jax and Blake wins us the game. Now it's time to use the momentum from the win tonight to build upon it."

In his first start of the season in all competitions, Mason McCready led with confidence, keeping the clean sheet. He made two saves on the night, but was very active in keeping the defense organized.

"It's always good to get a clean sheet on your debut with the club, but it's just as much on the rest of the guys you worked hard with for 90 minutes, against a good Chattanooga side," McCready said. "Hopefully we can get momentum from this and start to pick up more points."

CCFC rarely held possession in the half, but they mustered up a couple of counter attacks that could have sealed the match sooner. After subbing on in the 74th minute, Enock Kwakwa had an excellent shot from beyond the 18-yard box, forcing the Chattanooga keeper to make a save falling backwards.

In the 90th minute, Alexis Cerritos received a cross from Nacho Abeal. A miscommunication between defender and keeper saw Cerritos with a chance at the six-yard box, but his shot sailed high. Even with few chances in the final third, Corpus Christi had a threatening attack against the Red Wolves.

The victory gave Eamon Zayed his first win on the road at Chattanooga as a coach. Zayed was a fan favorite striker for the Red Wolves in their inaugural USL League One season in 2019.

CCFC's next USL Cup match is at home Saturday May 16 vs FC Tulsa of USL Championship.

CCFC's next league match is May 2 vs Spokane Velocity FC and is the club's first pro home opener. The match will be played at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Notable:

-Corpus Christi FC wins their first ever pro match

-Corpus Christi FC wins their debut match in the USL Cup

-Blake Bowen scored his first goal in USL Cup play

-Jackson Dietrich earned his first assist of the year and first in USL Cup play

-CCFC out-possessed Chattanooga in the first half

-Mason McCready earns his first clean sheet of the year in his first start

Goals: Bowen (1)

Assists: Dietrich (1)

Yellow Cards: Medina (1), McCready (1), Keaney (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC Sarasota Paradise

6 SHOTS 19

2 SHOTS ON TARGET 2

2 SAVES 1

14 FOULS 14

1 CORNERS WON 8

1 OFFSIDES 2

3 YELLOW CARDS 3

0 RED CARDS 0







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

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