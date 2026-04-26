Cosmos Fall to Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Opener

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







PATERSON, NEW JERSEY - The New York Cosmos fell 3-0 to Brooklyn FC at Hinchliffe Stadium in Matchday 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Brooklyn struck early and controlled the first half, opening the scoring in the 35th minute through Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. The visitors doubled their lead just four minutes later as Gabriel Alves found the back of the net, before adding a third in the 43rd minute through Abdoulaye Kanté to take a 3-0 advantage into halftime.

The Cosmos looked to respond in the second half with more urgency, pushing higher up the pitch and creating moments in the attacking third. The side worked to build possession and find a breakthrough, but Brooklyn remained organized defensively and limited clear chances on goal. As the match wore on, the Cosmos continued to press and search for a way back into it, but were unable to convert. The deficit proved too much to overcome as the scoreline held, marking a difficult start to the Cup campaign at home.

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 0-3 BROOKLYN FC

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Del Valle; Morabito, Holt, Chavez, Noecker; Milovanov, Mendonca; Koffi, Spengler, Zielonka; Guenzatti.

Subs: Mason, Guarino, Cabrera, Bohui, Lacher, Materazzi, Stephani, Galazzini, Backus. Coach: Corti.

BROOKLYN FC (4-3-3): Burns; Vancaeyzeele, Romeo, Alves, Frogson; Pinto, Nishikawa, Okjyoshi; Mangione, Obregón Jr., Kanté.

Subs: Latinovich, Servania, Hundal, McNamara, Anderson, Olney, Lee. Coach: Marlon LeBlanc.

Goals: 35 ¬Â² Obregón Jr. (BKN), 39 ¬Â² Alves (BKN), 43 ¬Â² Kanté (BKN).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 44.7% - Brooklyn 55.3%

Shots: Cosmos 13 - Brooklyn 19

Shots on Target: Cosmos 4 - Brooklyn 8

Corners: Cosmos 4 - Brooklyn 5

Saves: Cosmos 5 - Brooklyn 4

Yellow Cards: Cosmos 4 - Brooklyn 2







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

Cosmos Fall to Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Opener - New York Cosmos

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