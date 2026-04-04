Spengler Hat Trick Lifts Cosmos in 3-2 Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos earned a 3-2 victory over Charlotte Independence at Hinchliffe Stadium on Matchday 5, powered by a standout performance from Ajmeer Spengler. Spengler opened the scoring early from the penalty spot in the 6th minute, but Charlotte responded through Viggo Ortiz (13') before Spengler converted his second penalty in the 22nd minute to restore the lead. Charlotte found a late equalizer in first-half stoppage time through Jefferson Amaya (45+8'), sending the match into halftime level at 2-2.

In the second half, the Cosmos remained composed and continued to push forward in attack. Spengler completed his hat trick in the 81st minute with his third penalty of the night, sealing the win for the home side. The match added another layer of difficulty when William Noecker was shown a red card in the 75th minute, forcing the Cosmos to play the final stretch with ten men. Despite the disadvantage, the group stayed organized defensively and saw out the result, securing all three points in a resilient performance at Hinchliffe Stadium.

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 3-2 CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

NEW YORK COSMOS (5-3-2): Chan; Mason (49 ¬Â² Morabito), Holt, Chavez, Noecker; Galazzini, Mendonca, Koffi (86 ¬Â² Zielonka); Sidoel (24 ¬Â² Milovanov), Guenzatti (86 ¬Â² Puentes), Spengler (86 ¬Â² Cabrera).

Subs: Morabito, Zielonka, Milovanov, Puentes, Cabrera, Backus, Stephani. Coach: Corti.

CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE (4-2-3-1): Levy; Romero, Manin, Nare (42 ¬Â² Lyons), Dimick; Alvarez, Amaya (84 ¬Â² Bakero); Jaime, Martinez, Ortiz; Guffroy (72 ¬Â² Nyandjo).

Subs: Lyons, Bakero, Nyandjo. Coach: Mike Jeffries.

Goals: 6 ¬Â² Spengler (C) (Pen), 13 ¬Â² Ortiz (CLT), 22 ¬Â² Spengler (C) (Pen), 45+8 ¬Â² Amaya (CLT), 81 ¬Â² Spengler (C) (Pen).

Booked: Cosmos 2 - Charlotte 3

Sent Off: 75 ¬Â² Noecker (C)

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 39.2% - Charlotte 60.8%

Shots: Cosmos 13 - Charlotte 15

Shots on Target: Cosmos 7 - Charlotte 3

Corners: Cosmos 6 - Charlotte 4

Additional Info:

Attendance: 1,170

Venue: Hinchliffe Stadium

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia







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