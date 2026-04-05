FC Naples Earns 1-0 Victory over Greenville Triumph SC on First Responders Night

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples delivered another signature night at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, earning a 1-0 victory over Greenville Triumph SC in front of the home crowd on First Responders Night. The evening honored the firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and emergency workers who protect and serve Southwest Florida every day. Pre-game ceremonies included the North Collier Fire & Rescue Honor Guard being escorted onto the pitch to the stirring sound of drums and bagpipes performed by Guns N Hoses Pipes and Drums of SWFL. Channing Labaddie delivered a powerful rendition of the national anthem, setting an electric and deeply meaningful tone for the evening.

The only goal of the match came in the 18th minute when #10 Andrés Ferrín latched onto a pass from #11 Christopher Garcia and finished clinically to give FC Naples the lead - a lead the club would protect for the full 90 minutes. Ferrín's strike was the difference in a tightly contested match. Captain and goalkeeper #1 Edward "Lalo" Delgado registered a crucial save and was pivotal throughout, while the backline held firm despite a sustained second-half push from the visitors. The result moves FC Naples to 3-1-1 in the 2026 season, holding first place in USL League One standings.

#11 Christopher Garcia, who provided the assist on the decisive goal and created constant danger throughout, spoke to his commitment to making an impact every time he steps on the pitch. "That's what I came here for - to be a big part of the team," said Garcia. "The coach trusted me, and that's the minimum I can do. My job is to create. That's my style of play, and that's my focus: do something for the team every minute I can. Stay focused, play with the team - because that's our strength, playing as a team and showing the community that we're relentless."

Head Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland praised his squad's character after an exhausting stretch. "The energy output to get behind the ball, track runs, win second balls, clear it up the field - it was incredible," Poland said. "This is one of those games at the end of a hard week that shows the growth and mentality of the team. The third game in eight days - it's hard to be pretty, and that's not what it's about. It's about getting a result and finding a way, and tonight the group found a way."

Saturday, April 11 - FC Naples will host Sarasota Paradise

FC Naples returns to Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday, April 11, for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff against Sarasota Paradise, themed "Goal in One" Night in celebration of The Masters Cup Tournament. Naples Elite Soccer Club members will be joining in the festivities with players walking out with the team and participating in the half-time hole-in-one challenge.

FC Naples and Sarasota Paradise first met on March 18, 2025, in the opening round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - a contest FC Naples won 2-1 at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, with #14 Kevin O'Connor delivering the winning goal in the 91st minute. That result established the "Battle for Paradise" rivalry between the two clubs, and with Sarasota Paradise now competing in USL League One, the stakes have never been higher. Don't miss a moment of this Southwest Florida showdown.

Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026

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