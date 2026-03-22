FC Naples Earns Gritty Road Win at Richmond Kickers, 1-0

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples claimed its first road victory of the 2026 USL League One season Saturday evening, defeating the Richmond Kickers 1-0 at City Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. Midfielder #14 Kevin O'Connor delivered the only goal of the match in the 24th minute, assisted by defender #3 Julian Cisneros, as FC Naples improved to 2-0-1 on the season and moved to the top of the USL League One standings with seven points.

The deciding moment arrived when Cisneros delivered a precise ball into O'Connor's run, and the veteran midfielder did the rest. "Julian Cisneros put in a great ball and I knew all I had to do was get a touch and direct it towards the goal, and thankfully I just got enough for it to go inside the post. So good day all round and great win on the road," said O'Connor.

FC Naples' backline and goalkeeper Edward "Lalo" Delgado were exceptional throughout. Delgado made three saves to earn his second clean sheet of the 2026 season and the 32nd of his USL League One career, passing Akira Fitzgerald for second place on the all-time list. The milestone arrived in Delgado's 83rd regular-season appearance, a testament to the consistency that has defined his tenure with the club. Center back #5 Luca Mastrantonio anchored the defense with a game-high 99 touches, seven recoveries, and three tackles won, while #4 Max Glasser contributed 13 completed passes in the final third to keep the attack flowing. Richmond finished with 11 shots but managed only three on target, a reflection of FC Naples' organized and disciplined defensive shape.

Despite a Richmond side that applied increasing pressure in the second half, FC Naples held firm. Head Coach Matt Poland credited the squad's mental toughness: "It wasn't a beautiful performance, but the group showed real grit to earn three points on the road after playing three matches in the past eight days. As we continue building our identity, this kind of resilience is an important step in our growth."

FC Naples also extends heartfelt thanks to the passionate Southwest Florida supporters who gathered at Hopsized Brewing Company in Bonita Springs on Saturday, March 21, to cheer on the team from afar. The energy and loyalty shown by the FC Naples faithful, even from hundreds of miles away, continues to fuel the club's drive on and off the pitch.

March 28 - FC Naples to host Forward Madison

FC Naples returns home Saturday, March 28, for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff against Forward Madison FC at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples. Fresh off their first road win of the season and riding the momentum of an unbeaten start, the club will look to build on that performance in front of their home supporters.

Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2026

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