Cosmos Fall 3-1 on the Road against Spokane Velocity

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 3-1 to Spokane Velocity on the road in Matchday 2, with all three goals conceded in the first half. After a strong opening 20 minutes where the Cosmos controlled possession and created early set-piece opportunities, Spokane shifted momentum with Jack Denton's opener in the 25th minute. Goals from Luis Gil (39') and Neco Brett (43') extended the lead before halftime, as the hosts capitalized on their chances despite an even overall flow to the match.

The Cosmos responded in the second half with renewed energy, sparked by halftime substitutions and improved midfield combinations. Justin Milovanov pulled one back in the 48th minute, and the team continued to push forward with more attacking intent and possession. While the chances came, the finishing did not follow, and Spokane held on for the result. Despite the scoreline, the young Cosmos squad showed encouraging signs in build-up play and depth, pointing to positive momentum as they continue to develop early in the season.

Tristan Stephani - Goalkeeper, New York Cosmos

"Today was unlucky. We faced a good side. They finished their chances, and we move on to the next, keeping learning and building."

Ajmeer Spengler - Midfielder, New York Cosmos

"Unlucky result today, playing against a really top team. Moving on to Greenville and working to get three."

MATCH DETAILS

SPOKANE VELOCITY 3-1 NEW YORK COSMOS

NEW YORK COSMOS: Stephani; Galazzini (45 ¬Â² Lacher), Chavez, Holt, Morabito; Sidoel, Milovanov (83 ¬Â² Mendanca), Spengler; Zielonka (45 ¬Â² Puentes), Guenzatti (83 ¬Â² Guarino), Koffi. Subs: Not listed. Coach: Corti.

SPOKANE VELOCITY: Merancio; Spielman, Fitch, Gallardo (59 ¬Â² Mensah); Vinyals (90 ¬Â² Wells), Brett (83 ¬Â² Pelaez), Luis Gil (59 ¬Â² A. Lewis), John-Brown; Miller, Wadeck, Denton. Subs: Lewis, Margvelashvili, Hernandez, Pelaez, Wells, Mensah, A. Lewis. Coach: Veidman.

Goals: 25 ¬Â² Denton (V) (Finch), 39 ¬Â² Luis Gil (V), 43 ¬Â² Neco Brett (V) (John-Brown), 48 ¬Â² Milovanov (C).

Booked: 26 ¬Â² Morabito (C), 29 ¬Â² Miller (V), 39 ¬Â² Stephani (C), 40 ¬Â² Chavez (C), 66 ¬Â² Spengler (C), 70 ¬Â² Spielman (V), 77 ¬Â² Merancio (V), 79 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C).







United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2026

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