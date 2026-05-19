Cosmos Head West to Face AV Alta Following USL Cup Victory

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to USL League One play following an exciting 3-2 victory against local rival Westchester SC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The match featured three Cosmos goals, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Christian Koffi in the fourth minute of added time to secure all three points. The result marked an important moment for the club, giving the Cosmos momentum and positioning them strongly moving forward in cup play.

Now, the Cosmos head west to California to take on AV Alta in another important road test. AV Alta enters the matchup riding strong form, coming off back-to-back league victories after a slow start to the season. Having found momentum in recent weeks, AV Alta will look to continue climbing the table and defend their home field.

For the Cosmos, the match presents another opportunity to prove themselves away from home. The performance against Westchester showed the group's resilience, attacking quality, and ability to compete in difficult road environments. Now, the challenge increases with cross-country travel, a quick turnaround, and the added factor of playing across time zones.

As the season continues to take shape, both clubs enter the match carrying confidence and momentum, while also understanding the importance of securing points early in the campaign. For the Cosmos, it is another opportunity to show growth, consistency, and the mentality needed to compete throughout a long season.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 PM EST at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in California. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 19, 2026

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