Forward and Rally Madison FC Launch Community Flag Design Project Showcasing Local Students' Artwork
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
MADISON, WI: Forward and Rally Madison FC are excited to announce the completion of a community flag design project that included over 4,000 students from 28 schools across the greater Madison area.
Leading up to the grand reopening of Breese Stevens Field, club representatives visited local elementary schools to invite students to design official flags for Forward Madison FC and the first-ever flags for Rally Madison FC. The project aims to foster enthusiasm around Madison's dual-club soccer community and expose young individuals to the community-driven culture that both programs proudly stand for.
Every participating student will receive a free ticket to attend either a Forward or Rally Madison match during May, in addition to a keepsake flag featuring the winning design. The winning flags will also be given to each participating school and the supporters section at Breese Stevens Field.
All winning Rally designs will be flown on May 23 during Rally Madison FC's home match against Minnesota Aurora FC. Both teams' winning flags were also presented on May 16 during the Forward Madison FC home opener.
The students who designed the winning flags attend the following elementary schools:
Lincoln Elementary (Madison Metropolitan School District)
Chavez Elementary (Madison Metropolitan School District)
Stoner Prairie Elementary (Verona Area School District)
Netherwood Knoll (Oregon School District)
United Soccer League One Stories from May 19, 2026
- Corpus Christi FC Announces Prime Steakhouse Whiskey Bar as an Official Sponsor - Corpus Christi FC
- Forward and Rally Madison FC Launch Community Flag Design Project Showcasing Local Students' Artwork - Forward Madison FC
- 'We Want to Make this the Hardest Place to Play in the League': Fort Wayne FC Hosts Corpus Christi at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - Fort Wayne FC
- Cosmos Head West to Face AV Alta Following USL Cup Victory - New York Cosmos
- Late Penalty Leads to a Narrow Paradise Defeat for Military Appreciation Night - Sarasota Paradise
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Forward and Rally Madison FC Launch Community Flag Design Project Showcasing Local Students' Artwork
- Forward Madison FC Fall to Detroit City FC Tonight
- Rally Madison FC Victorious in First-Ever Match Tonight
- Match Preview: 5.16 MAD v DCFC
- Forward Madison FC Falls to AV Alta Ahead of First Home Match in 2026