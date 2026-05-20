Forward and Rally Madison FC Launch Community Flag Design Project Showcasing Local Students' Artwork

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward and Rally Madison FC are excited to announce the completion of a community flag design project that included over 4,000 students from 28 schools across the greater Madison area.

Leading up to the grand reopening of Breese Stevens Field, club representatives visited local elementary schools to invite students to design official flags for Forward Madison FC and the first-ever flags for Rally Madison FC. The project aims to foster enthusiasm around Madison's dual-club soccer community and expose young individuals to the community-driven culture that both programs proudly stand for.

Every participating student will receive a free ticket to attend either a Forward or Rally Madison match during May, in addition to a keepsake flag featuring the winning design. The winning flags will also be given to each participating school and the supporters section at Breese Stevens Field.

All winning Rally designs will be flown on May 23 during Rally Madison FC's home match against Minnesota Aurora FC. Both teams' winning flags were also presented on May 16 during the Forward Madison FC home opener.

The students who designed the winning flags attend the following elementary schools:

Lincoln Elementary (Madison Metropolitan School District)

Chavez Elementary (Madison Metropolitan School District)

Stoner Prairie Elementary (Verona Area School District)

Netherwood Knoll (Oregon School District)







United Soccer League One Stories from May 19, 2026

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