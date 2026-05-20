Match Preview: 5.23 MAD v CLT

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After a brief intermission at home, Forward Madison will hit the road once again to take on Charlotte Independence. The Flamingos enter the contest eager to bounce back after a hard-fought Prinx Tires USL Cup loss against Detroit City FC in the team's home opener this past Saturday. Despite playing the back end of the second half down a man after Machasen was issued a red card in the 77', Madison battled hard until the final whistle, proving they can hang with a higher-level club. As the squad continues to unlock its offensive rhythm, it'll look to convert chances to goals against Charlotte. The opponent currently sits just above Forward Madison, in 6th place, with a record of 3-2-2.

LAST MATCH RECAP - DFC v MAD

Forward Madison kicked off their home opener tonight under the bright Madison sun with The Flock supporters in full voice. The Mingos faced off against Detroit City FC in their second game of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Forward had their first chance in the 4' when longest-running Flamingo, Derek Gebhard, sent one just over the bar. Kanyane put a beautiful ball into the area in the 9' that nearly connected with Ryan Carmichael but was snatched by the Detroit keeper. Madison had another huge chance in the 15' when Torres had a great look on frame, but Detroit was able to send it just wide with a last-second deflection. Harms came up with his first big save of the night in the 19'. Match play continued fairly evenly up until the halftime whistle, with both teams entering the break goalless.

Kevin Carmichael opened the action in the second half with a rocket that went sailing just past the post in the 49'. Harms found himself in the right place at the right time in the 55' to keep the match scoreless. Things took a turn for the Mingos when Machasen was shown a straight red card after a seemingly typical collision with a Detroit player. Detroit found the first goal in the 88' from a well-struck hit from Yamazaki. Forward found themselves a man short and a goal down at the final whistle.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Charlotte Independence

Pocketing Energy From Home: With more than 4,000 fans packing the stands at Breese Stevens Field this past Saturday, the 'Mingos head into Charlotte carrying the momentum of a spirited home opener. Backed by unwavering support, the squad will look to channel that energy into another strong performance on the road.

Bolma x Annor Connection: It's hard to miss the offensive chemistry between Joshua Bolma and Stephen Annor, who share a high-pressure style of play and a keen ability to find key chances in transitional moments. Together, the duo could become a major asset for Forward Madison's attack as the season progresses.

Building Resilience: Forward Madison FC didn't concede a goal until they went a man down in the 77', proving that the squad can hold its own against higher-ranked opponents. When faced with fellow USL League One teams, the 'Mingos will be no strangers to tough competition.

SNAPSHOT: CLT v MAD

Saturday, May 23rd

6:00 PM CST Kickoff

Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 3-1-1

CLT: 3-2-2







United Soccer League One Stories from May 20, 2026

Match Preview: 5.23 MAD v CLT - Forward Madison FC

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