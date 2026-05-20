Independence Look to Stay Unbeaten at Home against Forward Madison

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence are set to host Forward Madison FC on Saturday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 7:00 PM

Who: Forward Madison FC

Where: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be in their blue and black County Kit for the first time.

Watch: ESPN+ and WCCB Charlotte

Tickets starting at $16

League Standing

Charlotte Independence: 3-2-2 (6th Place, 11 points)

Last Time Out: 1-1 draw (4-2 in penalties) against Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Forward Madison FC: 3-2-1 (8th Place, 10 points)

Last Time Out: 0-1 loss to Detroit City FC

Trending UP!

Unbeaten in their last five matches, the Independence continue to climb in the USL League One Power Rankings. This week, Charlotte rose two more spots, planting themselves in second position behind only Spokane Velocity. Charlotte leads the league in goals per game (2.0) and shots on target per game (5.9), a clear verification of the exciting, attacking soccer the club is playing.

On top of it all, Charlotte has taken care of business in the Queen City, going unbeaten in all five of their home matches.

First Meeting with Madison This Season

This will be the first contest between the two sides this year. The Independence will travel to Wisconsin for the second matchup on August 22.

The two teams have squared off 12 times all-time, with Charlotte a 3-4-5 record against the Flamingos. Last season, both matches end in 1-1 ties on April 11 and July 16.

Last Time Out

The Jacks picked up the extra point in a penalty shootout win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds last Friday. Christy Manzinga scored the lone Charlotte goal from open play. The Independence scored all four of their penalties, while Matt Levy denied two in the shootout.

Forward Madison played a close home match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup against Detroit City last week. Scoreless through 77 minutes, Madison went down a man due to a red card and proceeded to give up the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute.

Players to Watch

Levy has been sensational between the pipes for Charlotte, sitting fourth with 25 saves. The fourth-year goalkeeper has won Save of the Week three times already this season and made plenty of shouts for more with some of his penalty stops last week:

A spark plug since being inserted into the starting lineup, Manzinga picked up his second goal in four starts against Pittsburgh. The striker has added a physical presence to the Independence attack.

Forward Madison attacker Derek Gebhard has made 19 appearances for the Independence across two seasons in 2018 and 2020.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.