Charlotte Knocks off Corpus Christi, 3-1, for Seven-Point Week

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Charlotte Independence picked up their first in-league road win of the season Saturday night, defeating Corpus Christi FC 3-1 at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Goals from Enzo Martinez, Jefferson Amaya, and Luis Alvarez powered the Jacks to a second straight win, while Matt Levy turned aside four shots in goal. Charlotte closed out a successful three-match week with seven of a possible nine points against three expansion USL League One sides.

Fresh off his dramatic midweek winner, Alvarez looked dangerous early once again. In the 11th minute, the forward spotted Corpus Christi goalkeeper Mason McCready off his line and nearly caught him out from distance, rattling the roof of the net with an audacious effort.

The Independence opened the scoring four minutes later. Jon Bakero slipped a pass to Martinez near the top of the box, and the veteran midfielder calmly placed a low finish into the bottom corner for his second league goal of the season.

Corpus Christi responded in the 35th minute through a set piece. Christian Chaney flicked a corner kick toward the back post, where Patrick Langlois was waiting to tap home the equalizer.

Charlotte answered in spectacular fashion before halftime. Charging off his line to clear a loose ball, McCready failed to fully connect, and the clearance fell directly to Amaya near midfield. Seeing the net vacant, the midfielder launched an effort from distance that sailed into the empty net for a Goal of the Week-caliber finish in the 40th minute.

The hosts nearly pulled level again just before the break, but Levy came up with a huge stop at the back post, denying Sam Roscoe-Byrne from close range to preserve Charlotte's lead heading into halftime.

The second half opened with a physical edge as Joey Skinner, Javen Romero, and Chaney all found themselves booked within the opening stages of the half.

The Jacks earned breathing room in the 70th minute after substitute Prince Saydee immediately made his presence felt. Driving into the penalty area, Saydee was clipped from behind to win a penalty. Looking to bounce back from a missed spot kick on Wednesday, Alvarez confidently buried the attempt into the bottom corner to extend the lead to 3-1.

Charlotte's defensive commitment showed throughout the night, highlighted in the 87th minute when Thabo Nare threw himself in front of a Blake Bowen opportunity before erupting in celebration after the block.

The Independence nearly added a fourth moments later when Alvarez slipped Souaibou Marou in behind, but the forward pushed his effort just wide of the post.

At full time, Charlotte celebrated a deserved road result and back-to-back victories, securing the club's first away win of the 2026 league campaign. The Jacks reconvene at American Legion Memoriall Stadium Friday night for a big Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup with USL Championship winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

QUOTES TO FOLLOW...

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on his team digging in:

"It was a gritty defensive performance. I thought we worked very hard. We did a good job of getting behind the ball and making it difficult for them to play against us. In some ways, we were probably our own worst enemy. A lot of their best moments came off transitions after we lost balls maybe we shouldn't have. We tried a little too much at times, and then they were effective in those transition moments. But by and large, given the travel and everything else, I thought we showed a lot of energy and a lot of fight. The guys that came in at the end of the game even upped the tempo a little bit further."

Jeffries on Amaya's stunning goal:

"Unbelievable. You can't say enough about that. I think the ball from Jon to Enzo was really good and put their defender under pressure for the mistake, but incredible composure from Jefferson on the finish."

Jefferson Amaya on his long-range finish:

"When I saw the ball coming to me, there was only one thing in my mind, shooting the ball as I knew the keeper was out. Thanks to God it went in. It feels awesome to score, but most importantly to close out a huge week with the team."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026

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