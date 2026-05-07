Independence Completes Three-Game Week in Corpus Christi

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Jacks complete their three-game stretch against new USL League One sides on Saturday at Corpus Christi. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 8:30 PM

Who: Corpus Christi FC

Where: Cabaniss Athletic Complex

Watch: ESPN+ and WCCB Charlotte

League Standing

Charlotte Independence: 2-2-2 (8th Place, 5 points)

Last Time Out: 1-0 win vs. AC Boise

Corpus Christi FC: 0-3-3 (17th Place, 3 points)

Last Time Out: 0-0 draw vs. Spokane Velocity FC

The Completion of A New Week

Saturday marks the completion of three straight games against new USL League One sides. After drawing at Fort Wayne, the Jacks took all three points at home against AC Boise on Wednesday. Saturday's game will be Corpus Christi's second league match at Cabaniss Athletic Complex. The club's permanent stadium Corpus Christi Stadium and Sports Complex remains under construction.

Last Time Out

The Independence remained unbeaten at home, knocking off AC Boise on Wednesday 1-0. Super sub Luis Alvarez scored the match winner in the 82nd minute and Matt Levy earned his second clean sheet of the season.

Corpus Christi played their first home match last time out against Spokane Velocity 0-0. It hasn't been the best of runs to begin the campaign, but the draw was a step in the right direction against one of the stronger sides in the league.

Players to Watch

Alvarez was all over the game Wednesday, scoring and striking the post three times after being introduced at half-time.

Javen Romero and Clay Dimick have played every minute of the season thus far, shoring up the Charlotte back line.

A familiar face sits on the other side as striker Christian Chaney leads the line for Corpus Christi. Chaney led the Jacks in scoring last season, finding the back of the net 13 times in league play.

Corpus Christi goalkeeper James Talbot sits second in the league with 24 saves.

Moshobane has been a key contributor for the new side, scoring two goals this season. The former Jack appeared in 16 league games for Charlotte in 2025, adding an assist after joining in the middle of the season.

Looking Ahead

A date with the USL Championship winners!

The Independence take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Friday, May 15 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

As part of Salute to Sacrifice Night, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive commemorative challenge coin and all fans will be treated to post-game fireworks, weather permitting.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 7, 2026

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