Athletic Club Boise's Denys Kostyshyn Voted USL League One Player of the Month for April

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - USL League One today announced that Athletic Club Boise forward Denys Kostyshyn has been voted the USL League One Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for April after recording three goals and one assist in three league appearances to help the first-year club record an undefeated second month of the season.

Signing with Athletic Club Boise ahead of its inaugural season, Kostyshyn wrote his name into the club's record book in its inaugural game, scoring the first goal in AC Boise history as the side took a 1-0 win at Sarasota Paradise. The Ukrainian forward had a sterling April, scoring three goals and one assist, averaging a goal contribution every 58.8 minutes, while notching 10 shots and three chances created overall.

"It's an honor and pleasure to receive the award," said Kostyshyn. "It's not only about me as an individual but it's about my team helping me to achieve this award for the club. I am happy to have amazing coaches and teammates"

The 28-year-old returned to the United States to join AC Boise having previously competed in the USL Championship for El Paso Locomotive FC in the 2023 campaign, where he recorded four goals and four assists in 34 appearances. After two seasons back in Europe, Kostyshyn is making an impact in his new surroundings as Boise aims high in its inaugural season.

"Denys has made a massive impact so far in Boise," said Athletic Club Head Coach Nate Miller. "It's extremely important that our No. 10's score goals and produce assists. He's doing that at a very high rate, while also defending from the front and helping us win games. Denys is clearly a match winner, but also a dependable player in every phase of the game. I don't believe Denys has just had a good month, I believe he will carry on and produce a phenomenal season."

Kostyshyn earned 62% of a weighted poll that included the USL League One Technical Committee and an online fan vote held at USLLeagueOne.com. FC Naples' Chris Garcia finished second on 19% after recording two goals and one assist in two league appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 35.3 minutes.

USL League One Player of the Month - April

Player Fan Vote Weight USL Vote Weight Total Vote

Denys Kostyshyn (ACB) 54% 32% 75% 30% 62%

Chris Garcia (NAP) 32% 19% 0% 0% 19%

Dean Guezen (WES) 10% 6% 25% 10% 16%

Ajmeer Spengler (NYC) 4% 2% 0% 0% 2%







United Soccer League One Stories from May 7, 2026

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