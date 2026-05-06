Athletic Club Boise Adds Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola on Loan from Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced it has acquired goalkeeper Jared Mazzola on loan from Las Vegas Lights FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Mazzola joins AC Boise with experience across both the USL Championship and USL League One, including a standout run with Sacramento Republic FC during the 2025 Jägermeister Cup. He recorded five clean sheets and a tournament-high 24 saves, helping guide Sacramento through two penalty shootout victories while conceding just two goals across the competition en route to the final.

"Jared is an excellent addition to AC Boise. He is a goalkeeper I have rated highly for a long time, so to be able to sign him while we are still at the early stages of our season is extremely important. Jared is a strong leader and brings with him important experience - he will make our goalkeeper unit stronger right away," said Head Coach Nate Miller.

Prior to his time in the USL Championship, Mazzola established himself as a full-time starter with Greenville Triumph SC in USL League One, making 32 starts during the 2023 season and recording seven clean sheets as the club advanced to the playoffs. He later joined Sacramento Republic FC, where he made 12 appearances across all competitions, posting seven clean sheets and conceding just eight goals.

Mazzola signed with Las Vegas Lights FC ahead of the 2026 season and has made six starts for the club this year, building on previous USL Championship experience with Sacramento Republic FC. Across his professional career, he has totaled 51 appearances and more than 4,500 minutes played, recording 14 clean sheets across league and cup competitions.

A native of Katonah, New York, Mazzola played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he made 43 appearances and was named MAAC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.







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