Cosmos Travel to Westchester for Matchday 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos head into their second match of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, traveling to face local rival Westchester SC. The matchup carries added anticipation, as the Cosmos continue their inaugural season not only looking to prove themselves in cup play, but also to establish their presence among regional competition.

With the USL Cup's cross-division format, the match presents another valuable test, giving the Cosmos an opportunity to measure themselves against a familiar opponent in a different competitive setting. As group stage play begins to take shape, every point becomes increasingly important in the race to advance.

The Cosmos enter the match in search of their first points in USL Cup play, aiming to build on recent performances and turn progress into results. The squad has shown flashes of quality across both competitions, with continued growth in attacking movement and defensive organization. Now, the focus shifts to putting together a complete performance and capitalizing on key moments.

On the other side, Westchester SC comes in with momentum, earning two points in their last outing after a 2-2 draw against Portland Hearts of Pine, before securing a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout. Their ability to stay composed and execute in decisive moments will present a strong challenge.

With both clubs representing the region, this matchup continues to build toward what could become a strong local rivalry. For the Cosmos, it is an opportunity to respond with intent, embrace the intensity of a road environment, and take another step forward in a competition that rewards consistency and resilience.

Kickoff is set for Friday, May 15 at 7 PM at Mount Vernon Memorial Field in Westchester, New York. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.







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