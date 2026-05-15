New York Cosmos Sign Forward Lamin Jawneh

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos has finalized the signing of forward Lamin Jawneh, adding pace and professional experience to the first-team roster pending league and federation approval.

The Gambian forward joins the Cosmos after competing in USL League One with Texoma FC. Known for his speed, direct attacking style, and versatility across the front line, he adds another dynamic option to the Cosmos attack as the club continues its inaugural USL League One campaign.

"He brings experience and leadership to the squad and he gives us an option that compliments our attack moving forward," said Giuseppe Rossi, Head of Soccer for the Cosmos.

Lamin began his professional career in the United States after participating in Atlanta United's Dream Tryouts program before signing professionally with Atlanta United 2. He later spent time with Phoenix Rising FC before continuing his career in USL League One.

During his professional career, the forward has competed against top talent across multiple levels of the American soccer pyramid, building a reputation as an energetic attacking player capable of creating chances and stretching opposing defenses.

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