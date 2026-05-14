Athletic Club Boise Extends Home Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Victory over FC Naples in Another Sold-Out Night at Home

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise continued its strong home form Wednesday night, earning a 2-0 victory over FC Naples at Athletic Club Boise Stadium in front of another sold-out crowd during a nationally broadcast USL League One matchup. Behind first goals of the season from Thomas Amang and Joe Hanson, Boise secured another clean sheet and remained undefeated at home in a physical, hard-fought contest filled with heavy challenges and contested duels throughout the night.

Boise controlled much of the match through possession and attacking movement, finishing with 55.4% possession, 448 completed passes, and an 87.1% passing accuracy rate while limiting Naples to few clear chances throughout the evening.

Match Summary

FIRST HALF

Athletic Club Boise started aggressively and found the breakthrough in the 8th minute. Jonathan Ricketts controlled a cross near the back post and laid the ball off for Thomas Amang, who finished from close range for his first goal of the season to give Boise a 1-0 lead.

Boise continued to control possession throughout the half, creating dangerous moments through wide play and combination movement down the left side. The match quickly developed a physical edge with repeated fouls and hard challenges disrupting rhythm across midfield, but Boise remained composed and organized defensively.

Naples generated several long-range efforts, though Jonathan Kliewer was rarely tested as Boise carried the 1-0 advantage into halftime.

SECOND HALF

Naples increased pressure after the break, but Boise continued to create the better opportunities while managing the physical tempo of the match effectively. Kliewer produced an important save on Andrés Ferrín early in the half, while Jonathan Ricketts narrowly missed adding a second goal on a header.

The second half remained highly physical with frequent stoppages and contested tackles, but Boise continued to defend collectively and control key stretches of possession.

Boise sealed the result in the 81st minute when Joe Hanson delivered a dangerous ball across goal that resulted in his first goal of the season, extending the lead to 2-0.

The hosts managed the closing stages to secure another clean sheet and another home victory in front of a packed crowd at Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

Team Stats Snapshot

Category Athletic Club Boise FC Naples

Goals 2 0

Shots 7 11

Shots on Target 2 2

Possession 55.4% 44.6%

Pass Accuracy 87.1% 82.8%

Interceptions 3 1

Aerial Duels Won % 70.0% 36.4%

Key Performances

Thomas Amang - opened the scoring in the 8th minute with his first home goal of the season while helping lead Boise's aggressive attacking start.

Jonathan Ricketts - helped create the opening goal with composed hold-up play near the back post and remained active throughout the attack during a physical evening.

Blake Bodily - consistently created dangerous moments from wide positions, helping Boise stretch the Naples defensive shape while contributing multiple attacking entries and crosses.

Jonathan Kliewer - recorded another clean sheet while making several important saves and commanding the penalty area during Naples' best stretches of pressure.

Joe Hanson - made a strong impact off the bench and helped force the second goal with an aggressive attacking run and dangerous service across the face of goal.

Jackson Stephens - made his professional debut for Athletic Club Boise, entering during the second half and contributing energy and defensive work rate during the closing stages of the match.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"I'm really happy with the clean sheet first and foremost and how we defended it. I don't think we gave much other than one moment. Maybe it wasn't our sharpest game from box to box, but clean sheet and two goals - I'm really happy with that."

"Our team is a team of tempo and rhythm and possession, and other teams want to come here and make it stop-start and foul. We just need to overcome that and control what we can, even though sometimes it's frustrating. I thought especially in the first 20 minutes we did a really good job piling pressure on their box and making the environment difficult for them."

Thomas Amang | Forward

"I'm so happy because it's my first [goal] in front of the fans. I feel like I needed that confidence as well going forward. We needed this after last week, and now we recover and get ready for the next one."

Jake Dengler | Defender

"The fans are a big reason why we're doing so well at home. Hearing them in the background just makes me want to keep fighting for them and keep playing. They've done really well and made me feel welcome from the start."

Up Next

Athletic Club Boise remains at home this weekend for its fourth match in a seven-match May stretch, hosting Monterey Bay SC in the club's second USL Prinx Tires Cup match at Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

The match marks Boise's second matchup against a USL Championship opponent in this year's tournament.

Boise currently sits second in Group 1 following its opening cup result.

Monterey Bay enters the weekend third in the group standings.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 14, 2026

Athletic Club Boise Extends Home Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Victory over FC Naples in Another Sold-Out Night at Home - Athletic Club Boise

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